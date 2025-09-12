This Friday, we examine Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Hyperliquid in greater detail.

Ethereum (ETH)

After consolidating for most of September, Ethereum is giving the first signs it wants to go higher. The current weekly candle is a bullish engulfing one, and the price is up by 3%. If buyers maintain their momentum, the remaining weeks in September could see sustained gains.

The most important resistance on the chart is found at $4,868, which is only a 6% distance from the current price, found around $4,500, at the time of this post. A test of that level appears likely in the near future.

Looking ahead, this cryptocurrency could be preparing for a major breakout above $5,000 towards the end of September, which would open the way to make new record highs later this year.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP is up by 8% this week after a solid performance from bulls that managed to push the price above the descending triangle that has formed since July. This is a clear bullish signal to market participants.

The support at $3 seems to hold well at this time, and as long as sellers don’t return here to contest it, buyers have a good shot to continue the uptrend towards $3.2, which is the next major resistance.

Looking ahead, XRP is building good momentum, which could allow it to re-test the highs from summer at around $3.6. For that to happen, the $3.2 level has to turn into support first.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is close to challenging the resistance at $0.90 and has closed this week with a 9% gain, which shows buyers are back. If they are successful here, the next major target will be at $1.1.

While ADA has been making higher lows in the past few months, the price also needs a higher high to confirm the uptrend and be confident in higher levels. That requires ADA to reach $1 and stay above it. This proved difficult in the past few months.

Looking ahead, buyers have an advantage right now to make sustained gains in the future. The only unknown is if sellers will return around $1 where they’ve stopped the price in the past.

Binance Coin (BNB)

BNB made a new record as it moved to $910 this week and booked a 7% gain. This recent all-time high increases the confidence that this cryptocurrency can soon reach a four-digit price.

If buyers can confirm the $900 level as support and defend it, then the race is on towards $1,000. This will likely push this cryptocurrency into a sustained uptrend and price discovery. The momentum indicators, such as the MACD and RSI, also give a strong bullish bias.

Looking ahead, even if sellers return here, Binance Coin has strong support at $830, which can stop any pullback. That level acts as a pivot for buyers keen to attempt a breakout towards $1,000 in the future.

Hype (HYPE)

HYPE followed BNB, setting a new record price of $57 this week and closing with an impressive 23% price increase. This was an aggressive breakout that saw the asset quickly move higher in a few days.

At the time of this post, sellers pushed HYPE into a pullback from the $57 l,evel which may test the support at $55 before buyers attempt new highs. The most important resistance on the chart is found at $58 and $60, should the uptrend resume soon.

Looking ahead, this cryptocurrency has been one of the strongest performers in 2025. This is expected to continue, and if bulls remain aggressive, a price around $100 appears likely towards the end of 2025.