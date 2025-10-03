Crypto Price Analysis October-03: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and HYPE

This Friday, we examine Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Hyperliquid in greater detail.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum had an excellent week after its price rallied by 14%. This allowed it to move close to $4,500, which may offer the required support to re-test the key resistance at $5,000. With sellers exhausted, buyers are back in control.

Bitcoin also made sustained gains this week, which primed the market for higher levels. This can boost the momentum of Ethereum, which is turning bullish again.

Looking ahead, a clear breakout above $5,000 would place ETH in price discovery and allow it to run much higher quickly. Should that happen, key targets are found at $6,000 and $7,300.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP closed the week 11% higher, which took the price above $3. This is a psychological level that can act as support in the future and provide a base for new highs with key targets at $3.2 and $3.6.

To capitalize on this momentum, the bulls will have to push this cryptocurrency to make higher highs. That would imply a price level of $3.2 and above.

Looking ahead, XRP appears to be finishing its consolidation between $2.7 and $3 and is ready for higher levels. If so, the ATH at $3.6 could be a major magnet for buyers in the last quarter of 2025.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano also had a good week after it managed to hold above the support at $0.77 and closed with an 11% gain. This puts buyers back in charge, but their biggest test awaits at the $0.90 resistance.

The bullish momentum is not quite there yet to break the key resistance, but if the overall market remains bullish, a breakout is only a matter of time. If successful later, then ADA has a real chance to trade above $1 again.

Looking ahead, October started with a bang as most cryptocurrencies are in green. Cardano also appears poised for new highs if buyers can push it beyond $0.90.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin appears unstoppable after it made a new price record at over $1,100. This allowed it to close the week with a 16% gain, making it one of the strongest digital assets in 2025.

The most important resistance, at this time, is found at $1,200, and the price could easily reach that in the coming days if this bullish momentum is sustained. That’s only an 8% price increase at the time of this post.

Looking ahead, this cryptocurrency is well-positioned to capitalize on the enthusiasm across the market that appears to be forming in the last quarter of the year. If $1,200 is broken later, look towards $1,500 next.

Hype (HYPE)

This week, HYPE finally completed its correction and managed to briefly visit $50 after a sustained rally that saw its price increase by 15%. With sellers gone, this cryptocurrency has already recovered most of its recent losses.

To be confident in this rally, HYPE has to claim $50 and defend it as support. If successful, then it has a real shot at revisiting its all-time high at $60.

Looking ahead, despite the volatility, the price continues to show a lot of strength. Even if attention was briefly directed towards other decentralized exchanges, this did not last, and liquidity returned to Hyperliquid, which is now reflected in its token price as well.