Crypto Price Analysis November-21: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and HYPE

This Friday, we examine Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Hyperliquid in greater detail.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is down 15% this week as the bearish momentum intensifies. The price also lost support at $3,000 and is found just under $2,800 at the time of this post.

If buyers don’t return soon to defend $2,800, then this area will become a resistance as well. Below that, the next level of support is found at $2,400. Considering the speed of this crash, a future relief rally could likely be just as strong.

Looking ahead, Ethereum is struggling to find buyers, with support levels being lost one after another. The bias remains bearish, but a bounce becomes likely since sellers may become exhausted after a 29% price drop in November.

Ripple (XRP)

This week, the XRP price lost its support at $2 and fell by 16%. This aggressive selloff erases any hopes of a recovery and makes lower price levels likely in the future.

The most important support levels are found at $1.8 and $1.6. The $2 level is now acting as a resistance and could be retested during a bounce. If it holds, then lower price points become likely thereafter.

Looking ahead, XRP is found in an extensive range between $1.6 and $3.6. As long as the price remains within these limits, a recovery is possible. However, if $1.6 falls, then a prolonged bear market could follow.

Cardano (ADA)

ADA had a very disappointing year in 2025 after its price failed to hold above $1 despite several attempts. Most recently, the cryptocurrency fell to under 50 cents and closed this week with a 21% loss.

Because of this price action, Cardano has returned to bear-market levels, with support at 40 cents and 30 cents. The resistance is at 50 cents.

Looking ahead, ADA is likely to make new lows because of this strong downtrend. Sellers have full control over the price, which has closed in red for the last four consecutive weeks. Buyers must show up at 40 cents if this is to change.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin lost its support at $900 and is trending lower, with key support levels found at $800 and $690. It seems a valuation above $1,000 was short-lived and only lasted for a month and a half.

The price also fell by 10% this week as it struggles to find support. The best candidate for a strong relief rally is the support at $690, but it is still too early to say if bears can take BNB so low.

Looking ahead, best to wait for this downtrend to find a demand zone before considering any actions. The momentum remains bearish, but this may likely be interrupted by a bounce in the near future that could re-test $900 as resistance.

Hype (HYPE)

Despite its strong fundamentals, HYPE remains in a downtrend with clear lower highs and lower lows. This is why the price closed this week in red with a 8% loss. The current resistance is at $35 and the support at $33 and $30.

If buyers cannot reclaim $35 soon, then this cryptocurrency will likely fall towards $30 next as sellers increase their pressure.

Looking ahead, HYPE will become interesting again once its price will make higher lows. So far, the opposite is true. Best to be patient and let the price find its support before considering an entry.