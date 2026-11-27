Crypto Price Analysis Nov-27: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and HYPE

Today, we examine Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Hyperliquid in greater detail.

Ethereum (ETH)

After several weeks of price declines without relief, buyers have finally returned at the $1,500 key support, allowing ETH to bounce. However, the resistance at $1,800 continues to hold at the time of this post.

The asset is down a modest 1% this week and shows that buyers and sellers have reached an equilibrium here. The question is whether bulls will have the strength to break above $1,800. If not, sellers could put pressure on $1,500 again in the near future.

Looking ahead, this is the first time since October that Ethereum has a chance to reverse. While it is too early to call, buyers have a real opportunity to take over price action and attempt a breakout toward $2,000.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP also bounced nicely this week, closing 2% higher after a local low at $0.86. While buyers were unable to break above $1, at the time of this post, the price has formed a bullish engulfing candle on the weekly timeframe.

While optimism is increasing, a reversal will only be confirmed if $1 can be reclaimed as support. A failure there will continue to favor sellers, since keeping the price under $1 favors them.

Looking ahead, XRP made a lower low. While this is bearish, it could also be a major pivot point towards a reversal. The deciding factor will be how this cryptocurrency navigates the $1 level in the coming days.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano also closes the week 2% higher after seven consecutive weekly candles in a downtrend. The bad news is that ADA made a lower low at $0.13, which is normally a bearish signal.

To bring back confidence, this cryptocurrency will have to move above the support at $0.15. At the time of this post, the asset is just above this key level, but buyers still appear shy and lack conviction.

Looking ahead, Cardano may be about to reverse here. However, it needs to propel the price higher soon. Anything less will only give sellers an opening to push again once they return from their current break.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin crashed to $500 this month and made a lower low. It also closed the week 1% lower. While that is not much, the price continues to struggle below the key resistance at $580.

If bulls cannot turn $580 into support soon, then sellers may return to test $500 again with the aim of breaking it the second time around. That’s the bearish scenario. The bullish one is a reclaim of $580 and a rally towards $650.

Looking ahead, the outlook remains somewhat bearish, but sellers may need a break after pushing the price from $800 to $500 most recently. This gives buyers an opportunity to return to the order book and attempt a reversal.

Hype (HYPE)

Hyperliquid remains in a bearish pattern even if it closed this week in green, albeit with a modest 1% gain. This may be just a normal bounce after the drop from $98 to $55. At the time of this post, HYPE is found around $65.

While buyers have returned somewhat in the past week, they need to send this cryptocurrency above $70 if they want to regain the upper hand. Anything less is just a bearish retest of the recent breakdown from this wedge (see the chart).

Looking ahead, Hyperliquid’s correction to $55 was expected and significant. However, it is too early to say if this is the end of it. Considering the massive rally in 2026, a longer and deeper correction should be expected. Therefore, best to be patient here.