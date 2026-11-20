Crypto Price Analysis Nov-20: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and HYPE

Today, we examine Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Hyperliquid in greater detail.

Ethereum (ETH)

In a major move, Ethereum has lost its support at $1,800 as it closes the week 9% lower. This opens the way for the price to fall all the way to $1,500, which is a critical level not tested since June 2026.

If nothing changes by Sunday, this will be the seventh consecutive weekly candle closing in red, something we have not seen since the bear market from 2022. If this is a repeat of that, lower lows are likely.

Looking ahead, best to prepare mentally for a re-test of $1,500. Any failure there and this cryptocurrency will likely approach $1,300 or even $1,000 after that. A more optimistic scenario would be a relief rally around $1,500.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP fell by 6% this week as the price continued to struggle under the $1 resistance. With buyers unable to reclaim that key psychological level, this cryptocurrency has only one way left to go, down.

The most important support level on the chart is found at $0.70. However, before XRP tests it, buyers could attempt a relief rally to give bears a break from their nonstop assault on the price.

Looking ahead, XRP’s only chance to recover is to reclaim $1 as support, where it needs to form a strong base. Anything less than that would see the price continue its descent towards $0.70.

Cardano (ADA)

After a promising summer, ADA has returned on the $0.15 level, erasing all its progress this year. Worse, it closes the week 12% lower with no sign of stopping. This puts sellers firmly in charge and only a lower price level may satisfy them.

With no relief in sight, the most important support level under $0.15 is found at $0.10. While a direct drop to that level seems unlikely, expect this level to be tested if sellers retain the upper hand in the future.

Looking ahead, Cardano is found in a dire position. Its price seems ready for new yearly lows, which would reopen the race towards searching for a bottom, as the previous low from June 2026 appears to have been just a temporary relief.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin continues to suffer after the Binance hack. The price is now 30% lower than its peak from October and also turned $580 into a resistance. With bears in control, BNB also closed the week 9% lower.

Since buyers are absent, this cryptocurrency will have to seek lower levels to attract them. The most likely candidate is $500. Such a price would entail a lower low, even below the June low at around $540.

Looking ahead, the outlook remains bearish as the aftermath of the Binance hack continues to impact BNB. It’s likely that any bullish reversal will have to wait and may return only in 2027.

Hype (HYPE)

Hyperliquid is down 9% on the weekly timeframe after its price fell below its bearish wedge, a formation that has highlighted a bearish bias for several months now. With this drop, HYPE is likely to remain bearish in the coming months.

The first target for sellers will be found around $50. That level should attract buyers as it would entail almost a 50% drop from its current all-time high at $98. Still, after such an aggressive bull run for most of 2026, a correction of 50% would be quite shallow in crypto terms.

Looking ahead, Hyperliquid will remain in a downtrend and will struggle to find support, especially if the overall crypto market remains bearish in the coming months. While a relief rally seems unlikely now, watch the reaction at $50 closely, as it is a strong candidate for a bounce.