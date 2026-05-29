Crypto Price Analysis May-29: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and HYPE

This Friday, we examine Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Hyperliquid in greater detail.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is down 6% this week after sellers managed to put pressure on the $2,000 support. At the time of this post, this level appears to be holding, but only by a thread. Another push later could turn it into key resistance.

If $2,000 is lost next week, buyers will likely retreat to support at $1,800. This level managed to halt the downtrend previously, but another visit there could be interpreted as bearish, with a higher chance of a breakdown.

Looking ahead, this cryptocurrency remains in a bearish trend with sentiment being quite negative. This will likely fuel new lows as the downtrend continues into the summer of 2026.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP also had a bad week, closing with a 4% loss. Its price fell below the blue pennant, which is now acting as resistance. Sellers are defending the level at $1.4 and the key support levels are found at $1.2 and $1 where buyers are likely to return.

If this weakness continues, this cryptocurrency is likely to revisit the support levels in the coming weeks. Sellers are also controlling the price and have dominated for over three weeks with no relief.

Looking ahead, XRP is in a difficult position because its downtrend has been ongoing for almost a year. There were no major relief rallies, and any bounce was short-lived. Hopefully, a bottom is found soon, with $1 as a prime candidate.

Cardano (ADA)

ADA has entered dangerous territory after its price pierced through the support at $0.24. While it is still early to call it, this breakdown could be a significant loss of trust as the price falls to new lows.

Cardano also closed the week with a 7% loss, being unable to stop sellers from pushing the price down. The support at $0.24 held well for several months, but it seems this latest push may seal its fate.

Looking ahead, if $0.24 becomes resistance in the coming days, this cryptocurrency may make new lows not seen since 2021. If so, key target areas will be found at $0.20 and $0.15.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin continues to disappoint, as its price has failed to break the $690 resistance level several times. This has forced it to bounce in a flat trend for months, testing the support at $580 and resistance at $690 several times. It also closed the week with a 3% loss.

Without a clear breakout, BNB could end up making lower lows, as the overall market bias is bearish. Therefore, sellers have the advantage and they could soon try their luck again at the key support. If that won’t hold, bears will target $ 500 next.

Looking ahead, this cryptocurrency may pause, moving sideways before its downtrend resumes. This is contingent on the overall market remaining bearish. Should Bitcoin make new lows, BNB is likely to follow as well based on this price action.

Hype (HYPE)

HYPE closed this week 6% higher, but it appears to have hit a ceiling somewhere around $64. Since that level was visited, sellers managed to put a stop to the rally and the price has been hesitating to make new gains.

With sellers becoming more aggressive, the most likely scenario here is a pullback towards the low $50 before HYPE attempts new highs. A correction would also be ideal to consolidate the recent gains after such a spectacular performance in recent weeks.

Looking ahead, if HYPE manages to test and confirm $52 as support, then it can use that level as a base towards new highs later. The current resistance at $63 continues to hold and will need to turn into support for the rally to resume.