Crypto Price Analysis May-22: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and HYPE

This Friday, we examine Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Hyperliquid in greater detail.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum closed the week in the red with a 6% loss after the price fell from its ascending channel. This is a bearish breakdown that could see the asset revisit the support at $2,000 in the coming week.

If the support at $2,000 doesn’t hold, the bulls will likely retreat to $1,800, a level that has held well in the past despite significant pressure from sellers. The current resistance is at $2,400 and has rejected the price several times.

Looking ahead, this cryptocurrency retains a bearish momentum on higher timeframes. This makes lower lows likely. On the other hand, the sell volume in this breakdown is declining, indicating a lack of interest from bears. This could allow bulls to return at the $2,000 support.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP fell by 7% this week after sellers rejected it at around $1.5. Since then, the bears have taken control and may soon push the price below the pennant in blue on the chart. If so, the downtrend will be reconfirmed with new lows likely.

The most important support levels are found at $1.2 and $1. Should the price fall below the pennant, a test of these levels becomes likely. The current resistance is at $1.6 and has rejected any attempts at a breakout.

Looking ahead, XRP may make new lows as its downtrend that started in July 2025 is still ongoing. Without a major break above $1.6 or even $2, it’s not possible to talk about a possible bottom and reversal.

Cardano (ADA)

ADA tried to rally, but failed and closed the week with a 6% loss. This comes after sellers rejected the price at the $0.28 resistance. Since then, this cryptocurrency fell back towards its key support at $0.24.

Should buyers not return soon, a retest of the key support would be interpreted as a bearish signal and weakness in the price action. Cardano has been moving sideways above $0.24 for months without any successful breakout.

Looking ahead, this cryptocurrency is walking a very thin line, which could cause it to drop below the key support. If so, new lows would open at $0.20 and $0.15, levels not seen since 2021.

Binance Coin (BNB)

BNB has been in a flat trend for months, stuck between the support at $580 and the resistance at $690. There were two attempts to break the key resistance, but both were rejected. This is why this cryptocurrency closed this week with a 4% loss.

If buyers don’t up their pressure soon, then the price is likely to slowly fall back to the key support. A break below that would open the way for sellers to aim for $500 next.

Looking ahead, Binance Coin remains in a downtrend that started in October 2025, after its all-time high at $1,300. This current sideways movement could be just a pause before lower lows resume.

Hype (HYPE)

HYPE was the undisputed leader this week after its price rallied by 30% to make a new record at $62.5. This impressive performance comes after the price cleared the resistance at $43. Since then, it has been up only.

This recent rally makes this cryptocurrency one of the very few altcoins that managed to triple in price since the lows from January, around $20. While most altcoins were in a bear market, HYPE rallied aggressively.

Looking ahead, the price may enter a pullback after touching $60, with good support found around $52. However, that level may not be tested if bulls remain aggressive and send this cryptocurrency higher yet again.