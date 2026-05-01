Crypto Price Analysis May-01: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and HYPE

This Friday, we examine Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Hyperliquid in greater detail.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum closed the week in the red, down 3%, after sellers returned at the $2,400 key resistance level. Hopefully, the price will not close this week with a bearish engulfing candle, as that would imply a major reversal awaits.

With the bullish momentum stalling, this cryptocurrency could be gathering its strength for another attempt at the key resistance in May. This would make the ongoing pullback short-lived.

Looking ahead, ETH really needs to break above $2,400 to enter a sustained rally. If that level can turn into support, then the price will have a clear path towards $2,800 next. Another failure there would put bears in charge as they eye $2,000 again.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP closed the week down 5% after the price failed to hold above $1.4. This places it into a large pennant that is expected to break before mid-May. A pennant at this time could imply continuation of the pre-existing bearish trend.

Hopefully, buyers can consolidate here and reclaim $1.4 as support. Anything less than that gives sellers the upper hand, which could lead to lower lows, which would resume the downtrend.

Looking ahead, XRP continues to remain flat between $1.6 and $1.3, which has been ongoing since February. However, sellers appear to be better positioned which could send this cryptocurrency into new lows, with $1 as a key target.

Cardano (ADA)

ADA is also struggling after closing the week with a 2% loss. While the percentage point loss is low, the most concerning aspect is that this cryptocurrency has not yet managed to break above the $0.24 support level.

The longer buyers fail to push ADA higher, the more likely sellers will attempt another go against the key support with the hope that they can break it and send Cardano into lower lows.

Looking ahead, this cryptocurrency has been flat since the start of 2026, unable to make higher highs. With the momentum clearly on the bearish side, it could be that ADA may need to go lower before buyers return again. That implies a price under $0.24 with $0.20 as a key target.

Binance Coin (BNB)

BNB has been hugging the key $580 support level but has been unable to rally. This enabled bears to have the upper hand and close the week with a 3% loss. Buyers also appear absent, which can also be seen on the volume profile, which is falling.

The price has been consolidating flat above $580 since early February. There was one attempt to break the resistance at $690, but sellers reacted quickly and stopped the breakout.

Looking ahead, Binance Coin appears to be taking a pause in its price action, which could be building up pressure for an eventual breakout. Right now, sellers seem to have a better chance at being successful. If so, their next key target is found at $500.

Hype (HYPE)

HYPE is in trouble since its price broke below this bearish wedge that mirrors the one from late 2025. Back then, the price entered a sustained correction that saw HYPE lose over 64% of its valuation.

If this is to repeat, then HYPE could fall under $20 in the future. While that remains uncertain, the price is now bearish and closed the week with a 2% loss. However, because the volume is falling, the conviction from sellers appears weak.

Looking ahead, HYPE is unlikely to make new highs considering this price action. Nevertheless, the price could find strong support at $36 or $30 that could encourage buyers to return, despite any renewed correction.