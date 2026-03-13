Crypto Price Analysis, March 13: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and HYPE

This Friday, we examine Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Hyperliquid in greater detail.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum continues to hold well above the $2,000 support level and closed the week in the green with a 1% gain. Even if this is small, it shows sellers no longer have control over the price, being unable to push it lower.

The current price action is also giving clear bullish signals, hinting at a major reversal. To confirm it, buyers will need to break through the $2,400 resistance.

Looking ahead, this is the first time in months when Ethereum has a clear shot at moving higher. To sustain a relief rally, the price will have to break $2,400 and then $2,800, which are acting as key resistance levels.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP is flat compared to last week, but it still held well above $1.4. This is somewhat similar to the $2,000 support of Ethereum. As long as $1.4 holds, the bias leans bullish.

The most important resistance on the chart is at $1.6, and if XRP can break above it and turn it into key support, then bulls will have full control over price action, which may allow them to aim for $2 next.

Looking ahead, this cryptocurrency has a good shot at reversing the downtrend here, and that starts with a clean breakout above $1.6. Hopefully, this can take place in the weeks to come.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano appears ready to turn around, even if the price remains similar to last week. The support at 24 cents held well, and now the resistance at 28 cents is being put under pressure.

Should buyers break above $0.28, ADA has a clear path to $0.40 and beyond. The momentum indicators, such as the MACD, are also turning bullish on the weekly timeframe, encouraging bulls further.

Looking ahead, a sustained relief rally could bring this cryptocurrency back to 50 cents, but for that to happen, the overall market has to turn bullish and remain so for at least a few months.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin is up 2% this week after finding support at $580. Should this bullish momentum intensify, then a test of the key resistance at $690 appears inevitable in the coming days.

While momentum is positive, the buy volume remains rather low. Any weakness in this rally will likely be easily exposed once the key resistance is tested. Sellers could return there to reverse any recent gains.

Looking ahead, BNB wants to break out of its consolidation above the key support and move higher. To be successful, it will need to break above $690 and defend that level from any sellers.

Hype (HYPE)

HYPE is up by 24% this week, making it the best-performing cryptocurrency on our list and across most of the market. This sustained performance was due to the recent breakout above the $36 resistance.

After the price bottomed around $20 in mid-January, HYPE began a strong rally that is still ongoing with two major impulses up. The first took place in late January and saw the price go above $30, and now the second impulse up in March took the price closer to $40.

Looking ahead, HYPE will face resistance at $40 and $42. If it breaks these levels, its path to $50 will open up. If successful, this would be an impressive achievement in a bear market.