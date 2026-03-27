Crypto Price Analysis March 27: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and HYPE

This Friday, we examine Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Hyperliquid in greater detail.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is down 4% this week after sellers held strong at the $2,400 resistance and even tested the $2,000 support. Another push, and they could break this key psychological level.

If the price falls below $2,000, ETH may reach the $1,800 support, which has stopped the downtrend in the past. However, a retest of this level could be interpreted as bearish and be a sign of weakness from bulls.

Looking ahead, ETH is in a tough moment. A failure to hold here could be the start of lower lows. Buyers need to wake up soon as the alternative is a quick drop in the price.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP also had a tough week, with the price falling 6%. The rejection at the $1.6 resistance quickly took the price to the $1.4 support. However, even this level was broken as the price headed lower.

Buyers could show up around $1.3 to stop the bleed, but this seems unlikely to stop the current bearish momentum sweeping across the market. For this reason, the price may retest the support at $1 later on.

Looking ahead, bears are in total control of the price action, and they seem determined to push lower. This is bad news for XRP, which remains in a clear downtrend with no sign of a reversal yet.

Cardano (ADA)

ADA is also down 6% this week after failing to move above the $0.28 resistance level. Sellers returned to push it lower toward the key support at $0.24.

The support at 24 cents is critical because it was the pivot that reversed the bearish price action in 2022 and 2023. Breaking below that would send ADA to new lows not seen since 2021!

Looking ahead, Cardano is in a very difficult position because buyers are simply gone from the order books. With trust lost, it would take a miracle to see bulls return here to save the chart from new lows.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin is down 3% this week after sellers rejected the price at the $690 resistance. With the bullish impulse gone, the only alternative is to start a new search for a key support. The most obvious level being found at $590.

A retest of that key support would be bearish, and if buyers don’t return there, then the price may fall lower with $500 as the next key level. Considering the price is making lower highs and lower lows, a continuation of the downtrend is most likely.

Looking ahead, BNB’s correction since its all-time high at $1,300 is continuing. Hopefully, this downtrend will stop around the $500 level since going lower would erase all the gains since 2024.

Hype (HYPE)

HYPE is among the few altcoins that have a bullish price action, but closed this week in red with a 2% loss. Despite this, the price remains well above the key support at $36.

As long as that support is defended, buyers will continue to have the upper hand with their eyes set on the key resistance at $43. That level was recently tested, but sellers stopped the uptrend there.

Looking ahead, HYPE is going against the overall bearish market. This strength is impressive, but it’s unlikely to last if market leaders continue to underperform. Eventually, it may put pressure on HYPE’s price which could fall back to $36 or even $30.