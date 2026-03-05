Crypto Price Analysis Mar-05: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and HYPE

This Thursday, we examine Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Hyperliquid in greater detail.

Ethereum (ETH)

With $2,000 support secured, Ethereum has a good shot at testing the $2,400 resistance in the near future. This also allowed the price to close the week with a 2% gain.

The current PA shows a clear reversal pattern, with a bullish engulfing candle indicating buyers are back in control. To secure their dominance, they will need to break above $2,400 as well.

Looking ahead, the most important resistance on the chart is found at $2,800. Thus, bulls may be able to keep Ethereum in a rally until then. Once there, sellers could return in force.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP turned bullish this week and reclaimed the $1.4 support level. While the price fell by a modest 2% compared to last week, the recent buying spree sends a strong bullish signal to market participants.

The most important resistance point is at $1.6, which will need to become support if buyers want to keep XRP in a sustained uptrend. Any weakness there will quickly be exploited by sellers.

Looking ahead, after a prolonged downtrend, this cryptocurrency is finally giving signs that the selloff may be behind us and a recovery is likely.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano had a difficult start this week, falling by 7%. Buyers tried multiple times to reclaim the support at 28 cents, but each time they were rejected, including this week. This is a sign of weakness.

As long as ADA keeps failing to move above 28 cents, it is unlikely for any bullish momentum to form. Should selling intensify, the price may fall to 24 cents again, as it did earlier this year.

Looking ahead, this cryptocurrency is in a tough spot. While most altcoins are giving signs of a reversal, Cardano still lags behind its peers. Hopefully, this will change soon and push the price back into an uptrend.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin moved higher by 4% this week after buyers defended the $580 support well. Their current target is the resistance at $690, which may be challenging to break through, given the previous price action.

Even if sellers attempt to defend the current resistance, bullish momentum is intensifying and may be enough to drive a quick relief rally towards $900.

Looking ahead, BNB has a clear shot at a rally in the weeks to come, considering that since late 2025, the price has been in a downtrend. A sustained rally appears likely and may be quite significant.

Hype (HYPE)

HYPE closed the week 12% higher and reclaimed a price above the key $30 support. As long as the price holds above this level, the bulls have the upper hand, and they may aim to break the resistance at $36 next.

While the momentum is bullish, there is a bit of lag since the price moved above $30. This should not last long since it would encourage sellers to return and put pressure on that support again.

Looking ahead, HYPE needs to break the $36 resistance to maintain a bullish bias in the coming weeks. Hopefully, buying volume will increase to sustain the current move into higher highs.