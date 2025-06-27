This week, we examine Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Hype in greater detail.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum closed the week with a 5% loss, but it managed to stay above the $2,400 support after a volatile period. This puts it back into a range that has been ongoing since early May, despite a brief visit to $2,100 recently.

On the daily timeframe, the MACD is about to create a bullish cross. If confirmed later, this could serve as a catalyst for higher price levels. The current resistance is found at $2,800, and buyers have to break above it if they want ETH to enter a sustained rally.

With Bitcoin sitting comfortably above $100K, the market remains optimistic. Ethereum could be a good performer in the second half of 2025, considering it has already completed a major correction between January and April of this year.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP is starting to resemble a stablecoin after its price has been hovering around $2 for months. Despite closing the week with a 4% loss, buyers continue to defend the support at $2 well.

In light of this flat trend, the momentum indicators are not very helpful in assessing direction. A much better indicator in such situations is the volume, which has been in decline since the ATH from December 2024. A falling volume is usually bearish, but unless the key support breaks, it’s too early to call it.

Historically, XRP has never stayed above $2 for this long. While this is encouraging, its 2024 rally from $0.5 to $3 happened in one month. This has left a huge gap on the weekly chart, which could be filled later. This hints at a drop under $2 as a likely possibility.

Cardano (ADA)

There were high hopes for ADA in 2025 after it ended 2024 with an impressive rally that took it to $1.3. Holders were hoping this price action would continue this year, but they were met with a long and painful downtrend that has been ongoing for six months now.

Only this week, this cryptocurrency fell by 7% which pushed it close to 55 cents. If selling intensifies, then the next key levels of support will be found at $0.50 and $0.45. At this time, bears continue to dominate, which makes lower prices likely.

Looking ahead, Cardano is competing in a very crowded market and struggles to attract much-needed attention. The volume shows selling has intensified lately, which only reinforces a bearish bias at this time.

Solana (SOL)

Solana fell by 4% this week, and buyers are currently trying to reclaim the resistance at $152. Their last two attempts were swiftly rejected by sellers who always returned in force, around $150. This shows aggressive selling into any buys, which is bearish.

On the positive side, the daily MACD shows the start of a bullish cross. If confirmed in the coming days, this could give bulls another opportunity to reach $152. Should they fail again, then the support levels at $130 and $118 may stop any sell pressure.

With buyers struggling, Solana remains in a downtrend. To change that, the current resistance has to turn into a support so that it can act as a spring for the price to move higher.

Hype (HYPE)

HYPE closes the week in red with a modest 1% loss. Although this is negligible, the cryptocurrency will likely continue its downtrend if it fails to secure $37 as key support in the near future. This correction comes after HYPE made an ATH at $46 in early June.

Should the price revisit its support levels at $35 and $32, that could be an excellent area for buyers to return, like they did in the past. Ideally, HYPE would make a higher low and then aim to return above $40.

Looking ahead, this cryptocurrency has already corrected by 32% from its ATH, which is significant. It would be surprising to see it make new lows. If that happens, then this correction will be extended and likely see the price fall under $30.