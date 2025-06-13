This week, we examine Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Hype in greater detail.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum began the week on a strong footing by testing the $2,800 resistance following a 10% rally. However, this suddenly came to a stop in the past 24 hours after Israel bombed Iran. The geopolitical tension pushed the whole crypto market down, and ETH erased much of its recent gains, closing the week with a modest 1% gain.

The price briefly visited the $2,400 support during its recent drop and is hovering around $2,500 at the time of this post. Hopefully, buyers will defend this support level as a breakdown here could open the way to $2,000 next.

With the market on edge due to the geopolitical context, volatility could continue to be high. So far, ETH has made a higher low, and on Wednesday, it made a higher high. This supports a bullish bias as long as the key support holds.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP reversed on Monday and turned bearish when it was rejected at the $2.3 resistance. With sellers taking back control, the last four daily candles closed in red, which brought the price back to the $2 support. This is why XRP closed the week in red with a 1% loss.

While this is not too concerning, the support at $2 has to hold if this cryptocurrency hopes to make higher highs later. The current momentum is bearish, but due to the low volume, sellers don’t seem interested in doing much more at this time.

Looking ahead, this cryptocurrency remains stuck in a tight range with low volatility. This has been ongoing for months, and there has been no decisive breakthrough to date. This is likely to continue to suppress the price.

Cardano (ADA)

ADA tried to distance itself from the $0.64 support, but in the past three days, sellers brought it back to this key level, closing the week with a 2% loss.

Ит struggled throughout May and June, and it has not been much better to date. This supports a bearish bias with momentum favoring sellers at this time. The daily MACD also turned bearish today which could put in danger the current support.

Looking ahead, if Cardano can’t hold its price above $0.64, then it could revisit $0.5 in the near future. This is a level where buyers returned in the past. Hopefully, they do it again if the key support is lost.

Solana (SOL)

Solana gave market participants a brief excitement when its price moved above $152, which used to act as a resistance. However, that did not last, and in the past three days, sellers returned and pushed it under $150.

With a lower low confirmed, the downtrend for Solana is likely to continue. If so, the next major support levels will be found at $130 and $118. The momentum indicators, such as the daily MACD and RSI, also remain bearish at this time.

If nothing changes in the days to come, which is unlikely considering the wider market context, then SOL has a good chance to revisit $130. This is a level that could attract buyers and lead it into a relief bounce.

Hype (HYPE)

HYPE made waves in the past few months, and this week is no different. It made a new all-time high at $44 and closed this week with a 15% gain. This makes it the best performer on our list and across most of the market.

This achievement also got HYPE next to ADA in terms of market cap on sites such as CoinMarketCap. If this performance continues, HYPE is well placed to challenge ADA or even TRX and DOGE in the future.

Looking ahead, HYPE remains in a clear uptrend with key resistances at $41 and $44, at the time of this post. The support level is found at $38, and the price bounced on it during its most recent pullback. If the rally continues, then expect new record prices in the future.