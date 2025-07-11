This Friday, we examine Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Hyperliquid in greater detail.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum just had a major breakout with a 17% rally this week. The price broke the $2,800 resistance and rushed above $3,000 before a pullback started. With higher highs and higher lows confirmed, Ethereum is poised to continue its rally.

The previous resistance at $2,800 is now a key support, and as long as this level holds, ETH has a good chance to turn the $3,000 into support as well and aim much higher with key targets at $3,350 and $3,500.

Looking ahead, buyers have total control over the price action right now, and this is further compounded by Bitcoin, which is in a state of price discovery after reaching a new all-time high. This will benefit ETH and most of the altcoin market.

Ripple (XRP)

Over the past few days, XRP has broken above $2.3 and surged to $2.6, which is currently acting as resistance. This allowed the price to close the week with an impressive 15% rally. With buyers on the offensive, higher levels should be expected.

The most obvious target on the chart is the $3 level. However, to reach it, XRP has to turn $2.6 into support and confirm it. With the current bullish momentum, this should not be a problem.

After a long consolidation, this cryptocurrency is finally making significant moves, which may test $3 again. In the past, this level brought back sellers. Best to assess the price action closely once it approaches said level and not take unnecessary risks.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano’s downtrend is finally over after a 17% rally this week. With sellers gone, the price was allowed to expand and reclaim the support at $0.64. This was necessary to stop the downtrend and bring back optimism.

With the market turning, ADA has a real chance here to rally towards $0.9, which is a key target at this time. Sellers may return around $0.7, but the current momentum is strong enough to push it beyond it.

Looking ahead, this is the first time this cryptocurrency can hope to reclaim a $1 price tag after a long downtrend since late 2024. Buyers have the upper hand now, but they need to retain control over the price to sustain it.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is another good performer after it managed to reclaim $152 as support. This allowed buyers to take its price beyond $160, closing the week with an 8% gain.

While this is encouraging, SOL’s price expansion is lagging behind other major altcoins like Ethereum or XRP. This indicates most of the buying demand is concentrated elsewhere. Nevertheless, Solana has a good shot at visiting $186, which is the current resistance.

Based on this price action, Solana may see hype return to it if it manages to push its price above $200. As long as Bitcoin and Ethereum remain bullish, this is a realistic target to watch for.

Hype (HYPE)

HYPE managed to make a new all-time high at $46.25, albeit not very different from its previous record from mid-June at $45.80. Either way, a higher high is bullish, and this could open the way for this cryptocurrency to rally towards $50 next, which is also a key psychological level and resistance.

HYPE also closed the week with a 17% rally, which puts it among the best performers in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap, if we exclude stablecoins. This shows HYPE retains market dominance and is similar to ETH and ADA in its recent price action.

Looking ahead, HYPE has a good shot at a $50 price, which is only a 10% increase from current levels. If successful, the next key level will be at $55. However, these valuations may also bring back sellers. Best to be cautious once the price arrives there.