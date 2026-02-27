Crypto Price Analysis February-27: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and HYPE

This Friday, we examine Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Hyperliquid in greater detail.

Ethereum (ETH)

After weeks of bearish price action, Ethereum has finally found support at the $1,800 level, where buyers have shown interest. This allowed ETH to close the week 5% higher, reaching $2,000, which is currently being contested.

If the bulls manage to hold the price above $2,000 and turn this level into a key support, then the cryptocurrency has a good shot at moving much higher and towards $2,400, which is the next resistance on the chart.

Looking ahead, ETH may be entering a relief rally that could take it as high as $2,800. Once there, sellers could step up the pressure again.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP has been flat over the past week and has not made any gains. Nevertheless, there are signs the price wants to move higher since sellers have failed to make lower lows.

This pause in price action could be interpreted as bullish because sellers have lost the initiative, which opens the door for buyers to return and push XRP to the next key level at $1.6. This becomes likely if the current support at $1.4 continues to hold.

Looking ahead, a bounce higher can be expected, but sellers could return at $1.6. Only if that level is broken can bulls hope to reclaim $2 or higher.

Cardano (ADA)

ADA had a good week, closing with a 7% gain. This is the first time in months that ADA is managing to look bullish after a prolonged correction. To consolidate the current gains, buyers will have to push this cryptocurrency above 30 cents, which acts as a resistance.

If 30 cents falls, then the next key target will be found at 36 cents, which is likely to be defended by sellers quite aggressively based on the past price action.

Looking ahead, Cardano may be forming a bottom here, which would be in line with the past. If so, this is an attractive area for buyers, especially since this downtrend lasted for over a year and a reversal is overdue.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin closed the week 4% higher and found strong support around $600. It seems sellers ran out of steam and were unable to break lower and hold the price there. Because of this a bounce here is likely.

Should buyers become more active in the days to come, their first target is found at $690. If that level is reclaimed, then they will look at $900 next.

Looking ahead, BNB wants to recover some of the recent losses, and considering most altcoins are turning bullish, it would not be surprising to see this cryptocurrency also make steady gains in the coming days and weeks.

Hype (HYPE)

HYPE is flat on the weekly chart and is trying to return above $30. So far, buyers will need at least one more push to be successful, but sellers may be waiting for that move before they return.

With momentum building up behind bulls across the market, HYPE has a good shot at a breakout beyond $30, especially if the recent test of the $26 support is confirmed as a higher low.

Looking ahead, HYPE has a real chance to rally if the $30 is turned into support. Watch the price action in the next few days, as it will be decisive to where this cryptocurrency goes next.