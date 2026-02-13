Crypto Price Analysis February-13: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and HYPE

This Friday, we examine Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Hyperliquid in greater detail.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum closed the week up 2%, but the trend remains bearish, with $1,800 acting as a key support level for this downtrend.

If buyers hope for a reversal in the future, then ETH needs to bounce and hold above that level. Any weakness there would basically erase all the progress made since early 2025.

Looking ahead, this cryptocurrency has strong resistance around $2,400, and that price point will be decisive if tested later. A rejection there could lead to lower lows, while a breakout can sustain a rally towards $3,000.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP bounced after a sharp drop and closed this week with a 6% gain. However, this bounce will likely be short-lived, as the downtrend remains intact and new lows are likely.

The most important support levels are found at $1.4, which is currently being contested, and $1, where XRP may eventually fall if the overall market remains bearish in the coming months.

Looking ahead, this correction has accelerated in 2026, with the price accelerating as it declines. This is quite bearish, but it may also help identify a bottom more quickly. Hopefully, buyers will stop the downtrend around $1.

Cardano (ADA)

ADA has been struggling in the past 30 days and has booked a 38% loss. Nevertheless, it closed this week in the green with a modest 4% gain. The price also bounced on the 24-cent support.

Ideally, Cardano will begin forming a bottom around these price levels, as it has in the past. The alternative would be new lows not seen since 2020. Reclaiming a price above 30 cents is critical if bulls want to regain control.

Looking ahead, the outlook is grim for this cryptocurrency, especially if Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to underperform. That will likely pull it even lower. A price under 20 cents would make this one of the worst bear markets for ADA.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Unsurprisingly, BNB finally touched the support at $580. This level has long been a key target for sellers, and it has now been reached. The question is whether it will hold.

Ideally, the market should bounce after months of bearish price action. This also applies to Binance Coin, which has been in a downtrend since October 2025. If $580 fails to hold, conditions become more challenging, as the next key support levels are at $500 and $380.

Looking ahead, this cryptocurrency has lost nearly 60% of its valuation since its all-time high of approximately $1,375. If the past is to serve as a guide, this bear market may take BNB to -70% before a bottom is found.

Hype (HYPE)

HYPE closed the week in red with a 11% loss. That’s because buyers were unable to break above $36 and turn it into a key support level. For this reason, the current price action could be interpreted as a lower high. That is bearish.

Nevertheless, at the time of this post, buyers appear to be defending the support at $30 quite well. As long as this holds, buyers have another shot at making new highs.

Looking ahead, the rally that started at $20 appears to have reached its peak this week when buyers were unable to book new highs. For this reason, a bearish reversal is likely if $30 is lost again.