This Friday, we examine Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Hyperliquid in greater detail.

Ethereum (ETH)

For the first time in four years, Ethereum is about to test the all-time high at $4,868. The price is less than 4% from that level at the time of this post. Due to this stellar performance, ETH is also up by 19% this week.

The asset is about to enter one of the most exciting periods when price discovery starts. Once ETH manages to turn $4,900 – $5,000 into a key support, the race is on for a new ATH. Volatility will explode as bulls and bears battle for dominance.

Looking ahead, Ethereum looks very strong here and appears determined to break the current ATH. Once that is cleared, the price has the way opened towards $6,000 and $7,000 as first targets. Longer term, ETH could approach $9,000 or even $10,000 if the rally is sustained.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP remained under the $3.2 resistance this week and booked a 6% loss. This is not very reassuring, considering most altcoins made good progress this week and are in green.

Unfortunately for XRP, the momentum is not there because it already had a strong rally in July. Therefore, buyers appear exhausted, or they have moved to the Ethereum ecosystem, where the price action is more attractive.

Looking ahead, as long as the asset can stay above the $3 support, it has a good shot at rallying later once money rotates back from other altcoins like Ethereum or Cardano. With this in mind, the current trend is flat, and the price may consolidate further around $3.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano had a fantastic week after it managed to break the $0.90 resistance and touched $1 briefly before the price pulled back. This allowed it to book a 20% gain this week! Excitement is returning to ADA, and the price action shows it.

The next objective for bulls is to reclaim $1 and hold that level as support. If they are successful, then this cryptocurrency has a great shot at much higher levels in the second part of 2025. The most important target beyond $1 is $1.3 right now.

Looking ahead, ADA is found in a strong rally that can catapult the price above $1 and even pass the $1.3 high from December 2024 if buyers remain aggressive. That would open the way towards $1.5 afterwards.

Solana (SOL)

Good news for Solana holders as the price is attempting to reclaim the $200 level. This week, buyers tried twice to hold the price above $200, but were rejected so far. Nevertheless, each attempt puts Solana closer to turning this level into support.

In terms of price action, SOL also had a great week, closing it with a 13% gain. The chart remains bullish with clear higher highs and lows. If nothing changes in the current momentum, a price above $200 is only a matter of time.

Looking ahead, this cryptocurrency has good support at $186 if sellers return. The current resistance is found at $200 and $227, which will need to be broken if the bulls want to sustain the current uptrend.

Hype (HYPE)

Hype managed an impressive recovery in the past week, closing it with a 20% price increase. This allowed it to return close to the all-time high at $50. At the time of this post, the price is at $48.5. With another push, buyers could break above $50 for the first time ever.

After a sustained correction in late July, this reversal was sharp and quick, showing that buyers were only waiting for a good opportunity to return. Bulls appear determined to send HYPE much higher in the coming months.

Looking ahead, if HYPE manages to turn $50 into a key support, then it will enter price discovery like Ethereum above $5,000. After that, key targets will be found at $54, $60, and $66. Hopefully, sellers stay put at $50 and don’t return there to stop the ongoing rally.