Crypto Price Analysis Apr-17: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and HYPE

This Friday, we examine Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Hyperliquid in greater detail.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum was flat this week as bulls and bears battled it out below the key resistance at $2,400. So far, the market has found a fragile equilibrium, but this is unlikely to last. Either the key resistance breaks or sellers take over and push ETH back to its support at $2,000.

The momentum favors buyers who have regained the initiative in the last few weeks. However, the pattern formed by the price looks like a bearish ascending channel that could end up with ETH falling below it, eventually.

Looking ahead, even if Ethereum rallies to $2,800, the macro price action remains in a major bear market, with clear lower lows and lower highs. The price needs to go over $3,000 to turn macro bullish.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP was also flat this week, unable to move much beyond its key support at $1.4. This lack of momentum is concerning and is also accompanied by declining volume. Any move higher on falling volume is a bearish signal.

Therefore, it is hard to expect any major impulse up in these conditions since buyers appear to be absent. Still, as long as $1.4 holds, XRP has a chance to move up later on.

Looking ahead, XRP appears to have formed a nice rounded bottom around $1.3. This is positive and may require more time before bulls are ready to challenge the resistance at $1.6, which is the next major target on the chart.

Cardano (ADA)

ADA is down 2% this week and has been struggling in this range between 28 and 24 cents for months. Neither the resistance nor the support gave way for the price to escape.

Buyers appear determined to defend the price at the key $0.24 support, but as soon as they push it to the resistance at $0.28, sellers immediately make their presence felt on the orderbook. This hints as sustained selling at key price levels by major holders.

Looking ahead, Cardano is found in a rather difficult spot. The longer the price sits in this range the more anxious holders will get because any renewed weakness at the key support would push ADA into sustained losses not seen in years.

Binance Coin (BNB)

BNB managed a modest 1% gain this week after its price found good support on the $580 level, which has defended the price well to date. Buyers always returned there, but quickly lost interest as soon as BNB moved higher.

This consolidation in this area is promising, but also a warning. If buyers cannot break the resistance at $690 in the near future, sellers could take back control to push Binance Coin to new lows, with $500 as a key target.

Looking ahead, this cryptocurrency is taking a pause after a long correction since the all-time high at $1,375. This pause could be temporary before sellers push for new lows. Best to be cautious here because of that.

Hype (HYPE)

HYPE closed the week down by 6% after buyers failed to sustain the price above the key support at $43. This weakness was visible on the chart due to the bearish wedge that has formed since January.

If this cryptocurrency cannot keep its price within this wedge, it could end up into a major correction that would mirror the one from late 2025. That could send the price towards $36 and $30 next.

Looking ahead, HYPE had a fantastic run in the first few months of 2026. However, the price appears ready for a significant correction before new highs become possible, likely towards the end of this year.