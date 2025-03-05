The White House is preparing for its first crypto summit on Friday, March 7, and invites have been issued to industry leaders and experts.

The event will be hosted by Trump’s AI and crypto czar, David Sacks, and industry leaders are hoping for regulatory clarity that could help the US retain blockchain talent and foster domestic crypto business growth following years of oppression under the previous administration.

On March 5, Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett said that “invites were sent to attendees via email this afternoon,” meaning Tuesday. However, there were no further details in the missive beyond time and location, she said.

NEW: A little more detail here — invites were sent to attendees via email this afternoon. Per the email, the event is scheduled to go from 1:30PM – 5:30PM. No further details in the missive beyond time and location. https://t.co/tdoISvsLxC — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) March 4, 2025

Attendees List Growing

Terrett also reported that more attendees are confirming their appearance at the summit, including Strategy founder Michael Saylor, Bitcoin Magazine CEO David Bailey, Paradigm co-founder Matt Huang, and Exodus CEO JP Richardson.

“The guest list, according to two sources close to the proceedings, will be smaller than previously anticipated,” she said.

The gathering of around 20-25 people will be a roundtable setting at the White House and include other members of the Presidential Working Group on Digital Assets, which is why the industry invites will be fewer, she added.

Aside from Sacks and the Executive Director of the Presidential Council of Advisers for Digital Assets, Bo Hines, it was unclear who else would attend on behalf of the government.

However, the President’s Working Group on crypto also includes Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and the chairs of the SEC and CFTC.

“A larger, invite-only reception is being planned across the street from the White House after for those not invited to the roundtable meeting.”

Also on the list of attendees are Kyle Samani, managing partner at Multicoin Capital, Zach Witkoff, the co-founder of the Trump family DeFi platform World Liberty Finance, Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, and Kraken CEO Arjun Sethi.

An unconfirmed list of invite recipients was also posted, which included Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino, Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood, Circle boss Jeremy Allaire, Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson, Vitalik Buterin, and the Winklevoss twins. However, these people have yet to be officially confirmed.

Potential discussion topics include establishing a US crypto reserve, stablecoin oversight, potential tax incentives for crypto businesses, and AI’s role in crypto fraud detection and compliance.

Ethereum Representation?

Ethereum advocate Anthony Sassano commented on Ethereum representation, considering that Trump’s DeFi platform is based on and buying ETH, Coinbase’s layer-2 and stablecoin are Ethereum-based, and Robinhood and Kraken are working closely with Ethereum L2s.

“Would love to have someone from Etherealize in the room (hopefully Danny Ryan) but Ethereum does have pretty good representation already.”

Core Ethereum developer Ryan responded with, “I think I could do an excellent job broadly representing Ethereum’s interests in this kind of environment. Put me in.”

People are asking if Ethereum is going to be represented at the White House Crypto meeting and well, all of these people are building on Ethereum. World Liberty Finance is built on Ethereum layer 1 and has been stacking ETH Chainlink is chain agnostic but a huge part of their… pic.twitter.com/2BygmTTzcG — sassal.eth/acc (@sassal0x) March 4, 2025