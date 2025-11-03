Crypto Markets Shed $120 Billion Overnight as Bitcoin Plunges by $4K: Market Watch
Bitcoin starts November on the same foot as it ended October, with another price slide that drove it to just under $107,000 earlier today.
The altcoins have followed suit, with notable price drops from the likes of BNB, SOL, DOGE, LINK, ADA, and many others.
BTC Slides to $107K
The previous business week was quite eventful and volatile for the cryptocurrency markets, prompted by external developments. For instance, BTC jumped to $116,000 on a couple of occasions on Monday and Tuesday, only to be stopped and rejected at its second attempt.
The subsequent denial led to an immediate decline to $112,000 when otherwise bullish news came from the US Federal Reserve. Despite the rate cut by 25 bps, BTC headed south again, dropping below $106,000 on Thursday. The US-China deal on the trade war front brought another relief rally when bitcoin jumped past $111,000.
However, it couldn’t maintain its run and was stopped over the weekend at that level again. Monday began on a negative note when the bears took control of the market and pushed the cryptocurrency south to just under $107,000.
So far, this support has managed to hold BTC, but the asset is still nearly 3% down on the day. Its market cap has tumbled below $2.150 trillion, while its dominance over the alts has actually increased to 58.3% on CG.
Alts Bleed Out
The altcoin charts are even worse today. Ethereum is down to $3,700 after a 3.8% decline. XRP has slumped to $2.40 following a 4.5% daily correction. Even more painful declines are evident from BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA, LINK, SUI, HBAR, AVAX, and many others, with losses of up to 7%-8%.
Most mid- and lower-cap alts are in a similar state, but there are a few exceptions. ICP has risen by over 8% daily, followed by WBT and ASTER.
Overall, though, the total crypto market cap has seen over $120 billion gone since yesterday, and the metric is down to $3.680 trillion on CG.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
