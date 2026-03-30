Crypto Markets Brace for 4 Key Events This Week, Beginning With Powell on Monday

Monday already began with intense volatility, will the rest of the week only increase it?

Following a quiet weekend with little to no actual price moves, bitcoin and the altcoins could be primed for more fluctuations as the business week unfolds due to several big events in the US.

Perhaps the two that are likely to attract the most attention will take place on Monday and Friday.

Powell Talks, Jobs Report Goes Live

The Kobeissi Letter’s key events for the upcoming week are actually seven, but a couple of them might not have any impact on crypto, while the first one already took place – the opening of the futures markets in the US, as well as the legacy markets in Asia and Europe. BTC’s price fluctuations indeed went wild as other financial markets coped with Trump’s latest statements on the war against Iran.

Another big event for today is expected to be the speech from the US Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell. After the second FOMC meeting of 2026, he expressed a hawkish stance regarding the interest rates, which led to another BTC correction.

Tuesday will see the release of March Consumer Confidence data and February JOLTS Job Openings data, both of which, combined, could result in some minor volatility for bitcoin.

The more important March Jobs Report is expected on Friday, which typically leads to fluctuations in the ever-volatile cryptocurrency market.

Key Events This Week: 1. US Market Futures Open, Iran War Day #30 – Today 6 PM ET 2. Fed Chair Powell Speaks – Monday 3. March Consumer Confidence data – Tuesday 4. February JOLTS Job Openings data – Tuesday 5. March ADP Nonfarm Employment data – Wednesday 6. March Retail… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) March 29, 2026

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War Impact

Aside from the economic events listed above, the developments on the US/Israel vs Iran war have been impacting bitcoin the most over the past month. As such, any major changes in that regard are expected to continue to increase BTC’s volatility.

The latest reports suggest that the US is indeed preparing to send troops to Iran to seize and control the key oil region of Kharg Island and to extract nearly 1,000 pounds of uranium. Additionally, the WSJ refuted previous reports that the US and Iran had engaged in direct negotiations about ending the war, which would mean more attacks, casualties, global uncertainty, and intense volatility in the financial markets.