ZEC and HYPE are today's biggest losers among the larger-cap alts. Two out of the top four cryptocurrencies are now stablecoins.

Bitcoin’s price experienced another major leg down on Friday and Saturday, plummeting to its lowest level since September 2024 at $55,000 before rebounding by $3,000.

The altcoins followed suit, going through massive volatility. Overall, though, the total crypto market cap has tanked by roughly $900 billion in weeks, dipping below $2 trillion on CMC.

BTC Tanks Hard

What a time to be alive and invested in all financial markets, especially crypto. It was just last weekend when BTC struggled at $66,000 after it had already declined by $15,000 in 10 days. The following several days were painful but in a relatively modest manner, with the cryptocurrency ranging between $65,000 and $62,000.

The upper boundary was too strong for the bulls to pass through, but the lower was tested too many times, and it felt inevitable that it would eventually crack. The Anthropic IPO, widely considered the biggest catalyst behind bitcoin’s collapse, provided the necessary push, and BTC indeed dumped below $62,000 as the week was coming to a close.

Friday was a particularly painful trading day, with BTC eventually slipping below $60,000 for the first time since early July. The bears kept the pressure on, and the cryptocurrency ultimately dumped below that July low and tanked to $55,000 on Saturday morning. This became its lowest price tag in well over two years.

Whether it was a dead-cat bounce or a more profound recovery, it’s unclear at the moment, but BTC managed to regain $3,000 almost immediately and now sits close to $58,000. Nevertheless, its market cap is down to just $1.160 trillion, while its dominance over the alts has dropped to 58.1% on CMC.

Alts Bleed Again

Ethereum slumped to $1,550 earlier today before rebounding to $1,625 as of now. XRP dipped toward $0.85, and it’s below $0.90 now. BNB, SOL, DOGE, XMR, LINK, and ADA have all tanked by 7%-8% on a 24-hour scale. ZEC and HYPE lead the adverse trend with double-digit losses and now trade at $730 and $58, respectively.

The landscape around the mid- and lower-cap alts is similar, with massive losses from NEAR, QNT, ONDO, RAIN, SUI, UNI, and many others.

The total crypto market cap dipped below $2 trillion today for the first time in more than two years. The metric has shed approximately $900 billion in the past few weeks.