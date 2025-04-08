James Murphy, a crypto lawyer, has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), demanding the release of documents that could potentially reveal the identity of Bitcoin’s creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

The lawsuit follows claims made by DHS Special Agent Rana Saoud during a 2019 conference, where she suggested that DHS agents had met with several individuals believed to be involved in the creation of Bitcoin.

Satoshi Nakamoto Speculation

Saoud’s statement, which was made at the OffshoreAlert Conference North America in Miami, has become a focal point of Murphy’s legal action. In her presentation, Saoud described how DHS agents flew to California and interviewed four individuals whom they believed were instrumental in the creation of Bitcoin. The agents reportedly questioned them about their motives and the ultimate goal behind the cryptocurrency.

Murphy’s lawsuit seeks access to any related documents, including notes, emails, or records from that alleged meeting, which could offer valuable insight into the true identity of Nakamoto. The lawyer, who claims to have been an investor in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for many years, said that he is specifically interested in any official documentation that may verify or refute the claims made by Saoud regarding the interview.

While Saoud’s statements suggest that DHS may have access to crucial information about the creator of Bitcoin, Murphy has acknowledged the possibility that the interview may have been with the wrong individuals or that the agents may have been mistaken about the true identity of Nakamoto.

By filing this lawsuit, Murphy is calling on DHS Secretary Noem to voluntarily disclose any relevant materials, but he has stated that he will pursue the case to its conclusion if the department resists.

Murphy explained his belief in transparency as the reason behind the move and stressed that the government should not keep secrets from the public. However, market commentators were not convinced, with some warning that it risks doxxing individuals and endangering lives. Crypto sleuth ZachXBT also weighed in and said that “privacy deserves to be respected unless you harm others maliciously with intent to do so.”

Satoshi-Related Findings So Far

Recently, Coinbase Director Conor Grogan uncovered new evidence suggesting that Satoshi Nakamoto may have been active until 2014. The exec’s findings point to a Satoshi-linked address interacting with the Cavirtex exchange, which was the first on-chain connection between Satoshi’s wallet and a centralized exchange, raising questions about the Bitcoin creator’s true identity and early crypto activity.

Over the years, various individuals have been speculated to be Satoshi Nakamoto, including cryptographer Nick Szabo, Hal Finney, who received Bitcoin’s first transaction, and Dorian Nakamoto, whose name sparked initial rumors.

In 2024, HBO’s Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery named Peter Todd, a former Bitcoin developer, as a potential Nakamoto candidate. Todd, however, denied the claim and even criticized the documentary for being “irresponsible” and stated that it threatened his personal security.