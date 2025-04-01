Last week, digital asset investment products attracted $226 million in inflows. CoinShares stated that the figures indicated a cautiously optimistic investor sentiment. After experiencing the largest outflows on record, ETPs have now seen nine consecutive days of inflows, with the exception of Friday, which saw a small outflow of $74 million.

This was likely in response to the US core personal consumption expenditure data exceeding expectations, which suggests that the Federal Reserve might maintain its hawkish stance despite recent weak growth signals.

Bitcoin Leads Inflows with $195 Million

According to CoinShares’ latest edition of Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, Bitcoin saw $195 million in inflows, whereas short-Bitcoin investment products faced outflows of $2.5 million for the fourth week in a row. The recent price downturn has reduced the total assets under management for global Bitcoin ETPs to $114 billion, the lowest level since just after the US election.

For the first time in five weeks, altcoins saw inflows that reached $33 million, following a streak of $1.7 billion in outflows. Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Sui were the major beneficiaries, with inflows of $14.5 million, $7.8 million, $4.8 million, and $4.0 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, Cardano and multi-asset products settled with $0.6 million and $0.1 million in weekly inflows.

Inflows were seen across all key regions last week, with the US, Switzerland, and Germany standing out, receiving $204 million, $14.7 million, and $9.2 million, respectively. Canada and Australia also saw positive inflows of $4.1 million and $0.9 million.

On the other hand, Sweden had $6.8 million in outflows, while Hong Kong and Brazil experienced minor outflows of $2.1 million and $1.3 million, respectively.

CoinShares’ Valkyrie Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI) Struggling

The rising network hash rate of 850 EH/s and high mining difficulty have challenged Bitcoin miners this year. Coupled with low transaction fees, miner profits have been hit hard. As a result, CoinShares’ Valkyrie Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI) has emerged as the worst-performing ETF of 2025, down 43% year-to-date, as reported by Senior Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

The fund holds several publicly traded Bitcoin miners, with IREN (IREN) being the largest holding at 15%, down 42%. Core Scientific (CORZ) follows with a 14% share and a 48% drop, while Cipher Mining (CIFR) at 9.6% has fallen 52%. Even NVIDIA (NVDA), the sixth-largest holding at 5%, has seen a 20% decline.