For the third week in a row, digital asset investment products saw significant outflows, which amounted to $795 million, as the impact of the tariff issues continues to weigh on the sector. This has led to a record $7.2 billion in outflows since February, nearly wiping out all YTD inflows and leaving only $165 million.

Despite this, a rebound in prices later in the week helped raise assets under management to $130 billion, which represented an 8% increase from the lowest point observed on April 8.

This was the weakest level since November 2024, following US President Trump’s temporary reversal of the tariffs that were seen as economically damaging.

Bitcoin Leads in Outflow

According to CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, Bitcoin experienced the largest outflows among all digital assets last week, with a total of $751 million leaving the market. Despite this, Bitcoin’s year-to-date inflows still stand at a positive $545 million.

Outflows were significant across different countries and asset managers, which reflected the broader negative sentiment in the market. The outflows were not limited to Bitcoin alone, as short-Bitcoin products also saw $4.6 million in outflows.

Ethereum followed closely behind, with $37.6 million in outflows, while other assets like Solana, Aave, and Sui saw losses of $5.1 million, $0.78 million, and $0.58 million, respectively. Cardano and Litecoin also posted outflows of $0.3 million each.

On the other hand, XRP saw inflows of $3.5 million, and smaller altcoins like Ondo, Algorand, and Avalanche recorded small gains. Multi-asset investment products also saw slight inflows of $1.1 million.

Global Flows

The United States experienced the largest outflow, with $763 million, amidst market tubulence. Switzerland followed suit with an outflow of $11.9 million, while Hong Kong had a similar figure of $11.2 million. Other countries, such as Sweden and Germany, also saw notable outflows of $6.8 million and $4.4 million respectively.

On the positive side, Canada had inflows of $2.1 million, and Australia and Brazil saw modest inflows of $0.4 million and $0.2 million, respectively.