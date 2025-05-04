The crypto industry was victim to $92.5 million worth of losses from hacks across 15 separate incidents in April 2025 alone.

This marks a 27.3% increase compared to the $72.6 million reported last year in the same month. Compared to previous months in 2025, the figure more than doubled from March’s total of $41.4 million.

Losses Surpass 2024’s Full-Year Total

According to the latest report from the blockchain security platform Immunefi, the year-to-date total stands at $1.74 billion. This is already higher than the full-year total of $1.49 billion in 2024, which was previously considered the worst hit year in crypto-related hacks. Further, the survey highlighted that the figure represents a fourfold increase from the $420 million recorded during the same period last year.

Most of April’s setbacks came from just two incidents; blockchain payments platform UPCX suffered the largest single hit, losing $70.0 million, while decentralized exchange KiloEx followed with $7.5 million in losses.

Other affected platforms included Loopscale ($5.8 million), ZKsync ($5.0 million), and Term Labs ($1.5 million). Additional cases were recorded across Bitcoin Mission ($1.3 million), The Roar ($790,000), Impermax ($152,200), Zora ($140,800), and ACB ($84,100).

Hacks continue to be the predominant cause of losses as opposed to fraud, with 100% of the attacks being exploits. Notably, no incident recorded in April targeted centralized platforms. The affected players were exclusively from the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector.

Ethereum and BNB Chain were the most targeted blockchain networks, together accounting for 60% of the total. The former recorded five incidents, representing 33.3% of the total, while the latter followed with four, or 26.7%. Base experienced three incidents (20%), while Arbitrum, Solana, Sonic, and ZKsync each recorded one.

More 2025 Exploits

Outside of April, the crypto industry has been heavily hit in the first quarter of 2025, with the Bybit hack standing out as the largest. In this incident, bad actors took advantage of a vulnerability in the exchange’s hot wallet infrastructure, executing multiple transactions to steal $1.46 billion.

Infini was also targeted, with the attackers making away with $50 million after they manipulated vulnerabilities in its smart contracts. The exploit caused major disruptions, leaving users unable to access their funds for several days.

Meanwhile, DeFi lending platform zkLend fell victim to a $9.5 million flash loan attack that drained its liquidity pools. Ionic also experienced an $8.5 million loss after exploiters compromised a private key, gaining unauthorized access to wallets and transferring funds externally.