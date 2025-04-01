Amber Bella, the former Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of the blockchain-based action RPG Blade of God X (BoGX), broke her silence on Tuesday. In a tweet series that outlined her fallout with the game’s founder, Tnise Liu Yang, and the Web2 development team, she revealed shocking details about the project’s internal collapse.

Bella accused the team of mismanagement, unethical practices, and abandoning the Web3 side of the project after significant funds had been raised from Web3 investors.

Amber Bella’s BoGX Exposé

In her tweet, Bella explained that she had been blocked from all communication channels by Yang without prior warning. This led her to publicly share the ongoing situation. According to the former CMO, the issues with Blade of God X started during the October 2024 launch of its Ethereal NFT collection, which was meant to provide holders with exclusive gameplay benefits.

Despite securing significant Web3 backing, Bella claims that the Web2 development team focused on outdated Web2 features just before the mint, which led to a two-hour outage on the project’s website. This was just the beginning of deeper disputes that revolved around the project’s direction and the treatment of the Web3 community.

Bella explained that her Web3 team had made numerous proposals to improve player experience and in-game benefits, but these were systematically rejected by the Web2 team. She further alleged that members of the Web2 team were using their own accounts to compete on the game’s leaderboards and claiming cash prizes that should have gone to legitimate players.

The Web2 team initially denied the accusations, but after Bella presented evidence, these accounts were reportedly removed.

The conflict deepened when she was told by Yang that the priority would shift entirely to the Web2 version of the game, with the Web3 side being sidelined. Bella claims that, despite promises of support for the Web3 team, payments to her team were delayed and eventually ceased entirely.

She also stated that her attempts to communicate with the founder about properly liquidating Web3 assets and refunding NFT holders were met with silence, which eventually resulted in her being blocked from all communication channels.

The culmination of this breakdown, according to Bella, was that the Web2 team abandoned the Web3 side of the project and left the Web3 team in financial distress. The disgruntled marketing leader further stated that she had no control over BoGX’s funds, which were managed entirely by Yang and his team.

Bella Pledges 24.2 ETH for BoGX Community Settlement

She concluded her statement by pledging to use her remaining 24.2 ETH to settle some of the debts owed to the community, emphasizing that the BoGX community would always be a priority for her in future projects.

Bella later fulfilled her pledge by transferring the said amount for the settlement.