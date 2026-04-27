Crypto Funds Pull in $1.2B as Bitcoin Rally Revives Institutional Demand

Institutional demand pushed crypto funds higher, but caution lingers as markets looked toward the April FOMC decision for direction.

Investment products tied to digital assets saw $1.2 billion in inflows after extending their run to four consecutive positive weeks. CoinShares revealed that the inflows likely reflect improving institutional interest, supported by Bitcoin reaching its highest price since early February.

However, some caution remains in the market as participants await the April 28-29 FOMC decision. Total assets under management increased to $155 billion, the highest level since February 1, though it remains far below the $263 billion peak recorded in October 2025.

Four-Week Inflow Streak

According to CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, Bitcoin attracted $933 million in inflows, which pushed its year-to-date total to $4.0 billion. Short-Bitcoin products also brought in $16.5 million, close to the previous month’s average. This indicated steady but not increased hedging activity.

Ethereum, too, recorded $192 million over the past week – its third straight week above $190 million. Solana and XRP saw $31.8 million and $25 million, respectively, while Chainlink added $6.8 million during the same period. Litecoin and Sui also raked in smaller capital influxes of $0.5 million and $0.4 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, blockchain equity ETFs drew $617 million over the past three weeks and set record weekly levels amid growing interest in gaining exposure to the broader technology and digital asset sector among investors in recent weeks.

The United States led regional activity with $1.1 billion in inflows. Germany followed with $61.7 million, more than double the previous week. Switzerland saw a turnaround as it posted $35.2 million after recording $138 million in outflows a week earlier. Canada added $15 million, which was indicative of a broader participation across regions compared to recent weeks.

Australia and Brazil reported smaller additions of $0.8 million and $0.5 million, respectively. Besides, modest outflows were recorded in several markets, including Hong Kong, France, the Netherlands, Italy, and Sweden, reflecting mixed sentiment outside the leading regions during the same period.

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Geopolitical Pressure

Even as inflows stayed consistent, QCP Capital noted that the crypto market’s trajectory is being influenced by geopolitical factors.

BTC and ETH initially moved higher, but gains were quickly reversed as new geopolitical concerns emerged. Despite this, Bitcoin remains up more than 15% this month, supported by steady ETF demand and continued accumulation.

The firm observed that a move above $82,000 is crucial for further upside, with a CME gap near that level. Positioning remains cautious, and negative funding rates mean that there are chances for a short squeeze. Upcoming earnings, inflation data, and the FOMC decision are expected to guide near-term direction.