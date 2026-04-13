Crypto Funds Explode With $1.1B Weekly Surge as BTC, ETH, and XRP Lead Recovery

Investment products tied to digital assets brought in $1.1 billion, the largest weekly amount since early January. The increase likely reflects renewed confidence due to easing geopolitical tensions involving Iran and lower-than-expected US spending and inflation figures, CoinShares explained.

Trading volumes climbed 13% week-on-week to $21 billion, still under the yearly average of $31 billion. At the same time, total assets under management have recovered to levels not seen since early February.

Ethereum Sees Comeback

According to the latest edition of CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, Bitcoin attracted $871 million over the past week, which helped push its year-to-date total to nearly $2 billion. Despite this, bearish sentiment continued, as $20.2 million was directed into short-Bitcoin products, marking the highest weekly level since November 2024.

Interestingly, Ethereum recorded a strong recovery with $196.5 million, though it still holds a negative position for the year overall. XRP brought in $19.3 million, while most other assets saw limited movement. Chainlink, for instance, recorded $1.3 million in weekly inflows. Multi-asset products also raked in $3 million during the same period.

Solana posted small losses of $2.5 million. Sui and Litecoin also declined slightly, recording losses of $2.4 million and $0.4 million, respectively.

Most of the activity came from the United States, which recorded $1.06 billion. This represented about 95% of the weekly total. Germany followed with $34.6 million. Canada and Switzerland saw smaller increases, recording $7.8 million and $6.9 million, respectively. Next up were the Netherlands and Brazil, with $2 million and $1.2 million in inflows, respectively.

On the other hand, Sweden and Australia recorded minor weekly outflows of $0.7 million and $0.6 million, respectively.

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Risk-On to Risk-Off Shift

While last week’s data pointed to improved risk appetite and strong capital deployment into digital asset funds, QCP Capital noted that market conditions have since evolved as geopolitical tensions resurfaced.

Bitcoin ran into resistance near $74,000 following a broader risk-off move triggered by the breakdown in US-Iran negotiations, which also pushed oil prices higher. Despite this, QCP explained that investor sentiment remains relatively stable. Implied volatility and risk reversals have eased back toward pre-conflict levels, which means that panic has faded even as uncertainty continues.

The firm added that Bitcoin continues to absorb geopolitical shocks and liquidation events, which points to steady underlying demand rather than fragile positioning. Overall, sentiment remains cautiously constructive.

From a liquidity distribution perspective, Bitunix analysts flagged the $72,600-$74,100 zone to act as a major overhead resistance and potential short liquidation cluster. While speaking to CryptoPotato, the experts said that without fresh capital inflows, the price is likely to face repeated rejection in this area.

“On the downside, the 70,000 region serves as the near-term absorption core; a breakdown would open a liquidity refill path toward 68,000. Within the current macro framework, BTC lacks the conditions for an independent trend, with its price action largely contingent on whether global liquidity conditions show marginal improvement.”