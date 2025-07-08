Last week, digital asset investment products saw $1.04 billion in inflows. The figure marks twelve straight weeks of positive momentum, logging total inflows at $18 billion. Price increases during the week lifted total assets under management to a record $188 billion.

Meanwhile, trading volumes hit $16.3 billion, which aligned with the average weekly volume observed in the year so far.

Ethereum Dominates Proportional Inflows

The latest edition of CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report revealed Bitcoin investment products attracted $790 million in inflows last week, a slowdown from the previous three-week average of $1.5 billion. The asset manager explained that this deceleration hints at growing caution among investors as Bitcoin nears its record highs.

This sentiment is further validated by a minor $0.4 million in inflows to short-bitcoin products in a turnaround from the previous week’s direction.

Meanwhile, Ethereum saw its 11th straight week of inflows as it added $226 million and pushed the total for this period to $2.85 billion. On a relative basis, Ethereum’s weekly inflows have averaged 1.6% of its assets under management, which is notably higher than Bitcoin’s 0.8%, which points to a change in sentiment toward Ethereum.

Next up was Solana with inflows of $21.6 million, followed by XRP with $10.6 million, and Sui at $1.6 million during the same period. Chainlink and Cardano also saw modest but steady inflows, as each attracted $0.5 million and $0.4 million, respectively, over the week.

On the other hand, the multi-asset product was the only category that flashed red across the leaderboard as it witnessed $12.4 million in outflows.

Regional Divide

The United States topped regional inflows last week with $1 billion, followed by Germany at $38.5 million and Switzerland at $33.7 million over the past week. Australia also saw a smaller inflow of $4.1 million.

Contrastingly, Canada and Sweden experienced weaker sentiment, recording outflows of $29.3 million and $19.2 million, respectively. Brazil and Hong Kong also saw capital leaving, as they saw outflows of $9.7 million and $3 million.