Crypto for Safe Passage Through the Strait of Hormuz: The New Scam

Scammers are allegedly posing as Iranian officials offering transit clearance in exchange for BTC or USDT payments via encrypted scam messages.

Greek maritime risk management firm MARISKS has warned shipping companies about fraudulent messages targeting vessels stranded west of the Strait of Hormuz.

In fact, scammers are demanding cryptocurrency payments for “safe passage.”

Strait of Hormuz Crisis

Unknown actors posing as Iranian authorities have contacted shipowners, requesting transit fees in Bitcoin (BTC) or Tether (USDT) in exchange for clearance. MARISKS said the messages are fake and not from Iranian authorities, and called them a scam. The message cited by MARISKS read,

“After providing the documents and assessing your eligibility by the Iranian Security Services, we will be able to determine the fee to be ⁠paid in ​cryptocurrency (BTC or USDT). Only then will your ​vessel be able to transit the strait unimpeded at the pre-agreed time”

Tensions around the Strait continue to disrupt maritime traffic. The United States has maintained restrictions on Iranian ports, while Iran has intermittently closed and reopened the Strait of Hormuz in recent weeks amid rising regional tensions and shifting enforcement measures, a major maritime choke point for world energy trade.

Maritime activity in the area has been severely affected. Hundreds of ships, along with around 20,000 seafarers, remain stuck because of security risks, unclear transit rules, and fears of confrontation in the waterway.

On April 18, Iranian authorities briefly allowed some ships to pass after inspections, but the situation remained tense. Several vessels that attempted to move through the strait reported hostile encounters. At least two ships, including a tanker, said they were fired upon by Iranian boats and had to turn back.

MARISKS also said that one vessel linked to a recent incident may have been approached through scam messages demanding cryptocurrency payments in exchange for clearance before transit approval.

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Crypto Payments and Sanctions Avoidance

Earlier this month, reports stated that Iran’s IRGC has been charging ships fees to pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz. Shipping companies reportedly cannot transit freely and must first coordinate with an IRGC-linked intermediary. They are asked to provide detailed vessel information such as ownership, flag, cargo, destination, and crew list.

After submitting these details, operators negotiate a transit fee, which reportedly starts at around $1 per barrel of oil and is paid in yuan or stablecoins. In exchange, ships receive a permit code and escorted passage through the strait.

Later, the Financial Times also reported comments from Hamid Hosseini, a spokesperson for Iran’s Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Union, who said tankers must email Iranian authorities with cargo details. Iran would then set a transit toll to be paid in digital currencies, including Bitcoin. He added that payment would need to be made within seconds to avoid sanctions-related risks.