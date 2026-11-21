Bitcoin’s rapid collapse below $60,000 and all the way down to $55,000 on Saturday morning has pushed the overall crypto sentiment to some of its darkest levels in months.

Santiment Intelligence said bearish commentary now heavily outweighs bullish discussions, while the Fear and Greed Index has plunged to just 12 – a dramatic reversal from the greed seen only a month ago.

Retail Sentiment Deep in Fear

Analysts at Santiment reported that BTC’s bullish-to-bearish commentary ratio on social media channels fell to 0.59 after BTC broke below $60,000 on Friday evening. Since then, though, the asset’s crash only intensified, dumping to $55,000 on Saturday morning for the first time in over two years.

In other words, bearish comments now substantially outnumber bullish ones across social platforms monitored by the analytics company. Santiment classified the reading as an “extreme fear” zone, suggesting that retail patience is beginning to break after weeks of relentless declines. Recall that the cryptocurrency pumped to $81,000 on November 5, but dumped by $26,000 in less than three weeks to this morning’s low.

The mood shift has been quite dramatic within this timeframe. Santiment warned earlier in November that overall sentiment around BTC, ETH, and XRP had fallen deep into bearish territory. At the time, bitcoin still saw 0.82 bullish comments for every bearish one, but that ratio has now deteriorated to 0.59 as the asset has continued marking fresh lows.

The popular Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index confirms this thesis, with the metric sitting at just 12 out of 100. This means it’s firmly in “extreme fear” territory, while it sat around 70 a month ago, which was close to extreme greed.

Can Things Turn Around?

Extreme fear is not automatically bearish. As the immortal advice from Warren Buffett goes, investors should be fearful when others are greedy, and, most importantly in this case, vice versa. Alternative.me’s website says something very similar, as low sentiment readings can typically indicate that investors have become excessively pessimistic, potentially creating buying opportunities.

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Santiment has made a similar contrarian argument in the past, noting that major rallies frequently begin when retail traders remain deeply skeptical.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that BTC has indeed bottomed. Sentiment can remain depressed for long periods during sustained bear markets, particularly if ETF withdrawals, whale selling, and weak liquidity continue.