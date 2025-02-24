Non-KYC centralized exchange eXch has denied accusations that it’s laundering funds from the Bybit hack on behalf of the Lazarus Group.

This was in response to social media accusations that it had moved over $30 million from the exploit.

eXch’s Response

In a Feb. 23 announcement posted on the Bitcointalk forum, the eXch team said it is “Not laundering money for Lazarus/DPRK.”

Before the statement, blockchain investigator ZachXBT had alleged in a February 22 Telegram post that eXch processed $35 million of the stolen funds and mistakenly sent 34 ETH worth $96,000 to another exchange’s hot wallet.

Other analysts and blockchain security firm SlowMist also reported that eXch received ETH from wallets associated with the Bybit incident.

Nick Bax, a member of the Security Alliance white hat hacker group, estimated that the platform handled about $30 million for North Korea on that day. SlowMist further claimed that a significant amount of ETH had been converted into other cryptocurrencies on eXch.

In response, the exchange dismissed the accusations as a “targeted FUD attack” and clarified that the transaction in question was not linked to them. However, the team acknowledged that a small portion of the stolen funds had entered their platform but maintained that it was an isolated case and the only transaction from the incident processed by eXch.

The team also criticized ZachXBT, labeling his statements as unfounded and advising the community to verify information from credible sources instead of relying on amateur researchers.

CZ’s Solution

The Bybit hack is now the largest crypto theft in history, with attackers stealing more than $1.4 billion after gaining control of the exchange’s Ethereum multisig cold wallet. Meanwhile, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has advocated for withdrawal pauses following the incident.

In a February 21 post on X, the former executive commented:

“Not an easy situation to deal with. Might suggest to halt all withdrawals for a bit as a standard security precaution. Will provide any assistance if needed. Good luck!”

However, there have been concerns that this solution would cause panic. Addressing the criticism, Zhao clarified that his recommendation was based on experience and intended to ensure system integrity.

The Binance founder shared an example from 2019, when his exchange temporarily suspended withdrawals following a $40 million hack, later observing more deposits than withdrawals once operations resumed.

However, he emphasized that every situation required a judgment call and expressed confidence in Bybit CEO Ben Zhou’s handling of the crisis. He also commended his transparency and calm response, contrasting it with the crisis management approaches of other CEOs, such as those at WazirX and FTX.