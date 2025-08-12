Crypto-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs) now make up 10 of the top 20 ETFs in the overall market, launched since the beginning of 2024.

This has come against a backdrop of good performance for these investment products so far in 2025.

ETF Leaderboard

According to an August 10 X post by wealth manager Nate Geraci, more than 1,300 ETFs have launched since the beginning of last year. He added that 10 of the top 20 by total inflows are crypto-related, including the top four overall. Among them are five spot Bitcoin ETFs, two spot Ethereum ETFs, a couple of MicroStrategy-focused option income ETFs, and one leveraged Ethereum ETF.

Leading the pack is the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT), which has amassed over $57.4 billion in inflows, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC with $12.1 billion. BlackRock’s Ethereum fund, ETHA, ranks third, pulling in $9.6 billion, while the YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) holds fourth place with $7.2 billion.

Others in the top 20 include the ARK 21’s ARKB with $2.38 billion, Bitwise’s BITB with $2.32 billion, and the Fidelity Ethereum Fund ETF (FETH) with $2.23 billion. The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) has drawn $1.66 billion, while the 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) and the Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MicroStrategy ETF (MSTX) have brought in $1.64 billion and $1.52 billion, respectively.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas described the leaderboard as “wild,” noting that NEOS and YieldMax making it into the top 10 was also a “semi-shock.”

ETFs Rebound Strongly Following Outflows

Despite recent volatility, these investment products continue to post strong overall growth. Spot ETH ETFs saw a major reversal last week, experiencing $465 million in outflows on August 4. BlackRock’s ETHA recorded the largest negative movement, losing approximately $375 million. Fidelity’s FETH followed closely, with outflows of $55.1 million.

However, SoSoValue data shows they have since rebounded, recording $461.21 million in net inflows on August 8 alone, bringing their cumulative total to $9.82 billion. ETHA was in the lead, attracting $254.73 million, followed by FETH with $132.35 million and Grayscale’s ETHE bringing in $26.84 million.

On the other hand, spot BTC ETFs have faced heavier turbulence. After shedding $812 million on August 1, marking the second-largest single-day withdrawal in their history, outflows continued into early August, with BlackRock’s IBIT alone seeing a withdrawal of $292 million last Monday, while Fidelity’s FBTC and ARK Invest’s ARKB also experienced major losses.

Despite the negative movement, they turned things around by the end of that week, posting $403.88 million in net inflows on August 8, to push their cumulative total to $54.43 billion. IBIT dominated the day with $359.98 million in inflows, while FBTC added $30.49 million.