Crypto.com Signs High Roller Deal and UFC Partnership in Dual Expansion Move

These developments show how the exchange is linking digital assets with regulated trading systems and large-scale entertainment platforms.

Crypto.com, a global crypto exchange, has entered two major partnerships expanding its reach across regulated markets and global sports events. The agreements, announced on April 11 and April 14, 2026, reflect its focus on compliance and broader mainstream exposure.

As part of the expansion, the firm signed a deal with High Roller Technologies to distribute event-based prediction contracts in the United States. The crypto exchange also partnered with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as a co-presenting sponsor for an upcoming event.

Crypto.com Expands Its U.S. Derivatives Reach

According to a press release from the exchange, its North American derivatives arm partnered with High Roller Technologies. Under the arrangement, High Roller will act as a registered intermediary within a framework overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

With this setup, it will connect users to a futures commission merchant operated by Crypto.com. This enables access to contracts tied to finance, sports, and entertainment outcomes.

Company executives said the collaboration followed months of preparation focused on product logistics and regulatory alignment. They also noted that this structure positions High Roller early in a segment estimated to exceed one trillion dollars annually.

UFC Freedom 250 Partnership Details

The exchange will now serve as a co-presenting partner for UFC Freedom 250, scheduled for June 14, 2026. The event will take place at the White House and is tied to celebrations marking 250 years of the United States. Organizers describe it as the first time a UFC card will be hosted at the location.

Under the deal, Crypto.com plans to fund a one-million-dollar bonus pool for selected fighters. The amount will be distributed alongside standard performance bonuses already offered by the promotion.

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Notably, the partnership builds on an existing relationship that began in 2021, according to management from both sides. That earlier agreement made Crypto.com the official fight kit partner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The event is expected to be broadcast in the United States through Paramount+. The fight card includes a lightweight title bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje. It also features a co-main event with Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane.