The Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has secured a first-of-its-kind partnership with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League.

According to an official announcement, Crypto.com will serve as the official global sponsor of the UEFA Champions League during the multi-year partnership, earning it a spot as the football competition’s first and exclusive crypto platform partner.

Crypto.com Partners With UEFA Champions League

During the UEFA Super Cup on August 14, 2024, Crypto.com will unveil its branding as the league’s official sponsor, kickstarting unique activities that would give fans memorable experiences at the football matches.

The exchange said the sponsorship includes in-stadium activations, broadcast integrations, and innovative advertising campaigns aimed at propelling fan engagement around football and cryptocurrency.

Crypto.com’s chief marketing officer, Steven Kalifowitz, said:

“This exclusive partnership with one of, if not the most popular leagues in the world, the UEFA Champions League, represents a significant step in our journey of engaging consumers through the most iconic global sporting events. We have successfully built the Crypto.com brand and community by producing innovative and groundbreaking moments and events in a way that others have not been able to replicate.”

Kalifowitz noted how much the Crypto.com fan base had grown due to the exchange’s connection with engaged sports fans worldwide.

An Initial Deal That Fell Through

Crypto.com initially backed out of a $495 million sponsorship deal with the UEFA Champions League in 2022 due to regulatory issues in some European countries, including the UK, France, and Italy, at the time.

The exchange was supposed to replace the Russian major oil company Gazprom as the league’s sponsor for five seasons after the UEFA cut ties with the latter following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, Crypto.com was concerned that the regulatory hurdles would hinder users from trading and using other services on its platform.

Over the years, Crypto.com has secured regulatory approval from several European authorities, strengthening its foothold in the region and making way for iconic partnerships like its alliance with the UEFA.

“This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for the UEFA Champions League, as we embrace innovative technologies to enhance the experience for our fans and community. Together with Crypto.com, we look forward to exploring new opportunities as we begin a new, exciting chapter of the premiere club football competition,” commented UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein.