Crypto.com is growing its U.S. presence with a new regional office in Washington, D.C.

This development comes as 21Shares has introduced a new Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) that gives investors regulated access to Crypto.com-supported blockchain Cronos.

Return to the American Market

According to a May 7 press release shared with CryptoPotato, the new office will be located in Downtown D.C., close to the White House.

“The U.S. market is central to the growth strategy of Crypto.com and the most exciting frontier for our entire industry,” said Matt David, President of North America and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at the exchange.

He explained that with the current Administration creating a more stable regulatory environment and key members of Congress taking the lead, expanding the company’s presence and workforce in the capital would help support their shared goals of responsibly growing both the business and the wider crypto industry.

The D.C. desk will mainly focus on handling public and government-related matters for the company’s operations in the country. This marks Crypto.com’s latest expansion in North America, following the opening of its regional headquarters in Tyler, Texas, in 2024.

Last month, the Singapore-based exchange also partnered with Trump Media to launch a series of crypto-related exchange-traded products expected to go live later this year. This move is part of a larger industry trend in which global crypto firms are returning to and stepping up their activities in the U.S.

Recently, OKX shared plans to reopen its American crypto exchange and launch a new Web3 wallet for users in the region. Crypto lender Nexo also announced its return to the country’s market due to a better regulatory environment under President Trump’s Administration.

21Shares Launches Cronos-Focused ETP

In related news, 21Shares has launched a new ETP that allows investors regulated access to the Cronos blockchain and its native CRO token.

“By launching a Cronos ETP, we are offering investors … regulated exposure to a blockchain ecosystem that is driving real-world adoption,” said Mandy Chiu, head of financial products development at 21Shares.

According to a statement, the ETP will be listed on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam under the ticker CRON. The new product has a 2.5% management fee and is designed to help investors access emerging Web3 infrastructure.

Cronos is a Layer 1 blockchain built to power decentralized finance (De-Fi), NFTs, and AI-driven Web3 applications. Compatible with both Ethereum and Cosmos, it aims to bridge centralized and decentralized systems.

Crypto.com played a key role in developing the network and remains a major contributor. The CRO token is used for transaction fees on the blockchain and offers various benefits on the exchange.