Robinhood Markets saw its revenue more than double in the fourth quarter of 2024. This was fueled by a surge in cryptocurrency trading owing to the favorable US presidential election.

The company reported $1.01 billion in revenue, which surpassed analysts’ projections of $940.8 million.

Robinhood Doubles Revenue in Q4 2024

Crypto trading played a significant role as revenue in this category increased by more than 700% to $358 million, according to Robinhood’s latest report. Meanwhile, Assets Under Custody (AUC) grew by 88% year-over-year, reaching $193 billion, which was attributed to continued Net Deposits and rising valuations in equities and cryptocurrencies.

In a statement, Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said,

“We hit the gas on product development in 2024. We see a huge opportunity ahead of us as we work toward enabling anyone, anywhere, to buy, sell, or hold any financial asset and conduct any financial transaction through Robinhood.”

Notably, Robinhood expanded its crypto offerings in the United States and European Union, with notional crypto volumes surging over 400% year-over-year to $71 billion in the fourth quarter of the year. During this period, the company added seven new crypto assets in the US and introduced Ethereum (ETH) staking in the EU.

Additionally, in June 2024, Robinhood announced plans to acquire prominent crypto exchange Bitstamp, pending regulatory approvals. This deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

In the past month, the company made index options accessible to all users and began rolling out in-app futures trading, enabling trades across stock indexes, energy, currency, metals, and crypto. Meanwhile, Robinhood Legend, the desktop platform designed for active traders and launched in October 2024, has introduced nearly 30 new indicators and expanded to include crypto trading.

Robinhood Derivatives Tussle With CFTC

Despite record-breaking earnings, Robinhood Derivatives was forced to suspend its sports event contracts earlier this month following a directive from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which requested the platform not allow customer access to these contracts. The move halted the rollout of Robinhood’s Pro Football Championship market, which was introduced to 1% of users.

Robinhood expressed disappointment while citing regular communication with the CFTC and efforts to advocate for balanced derivatives regulation. The suspension comes amidst intense scrutiny by the CFTC on similar contracts, including those by Crypto.com and Kalshi.