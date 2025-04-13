As crypto AI continues to generate buzz, a new report dives into how participants perceive their adoption journey.

The findings hint at a sector still in its early phases, shaped largely by enthusiasts and trendsetters rather than the broader mainstream.

Who’s Driving Crypto AI Hype

According to a recent CoinGecko survey, 59.3% of respondents – nearly three in five – identified as pioneers in the crypto AI space, a group composed of 26.6% self-described ‘Innovators’ and 32.7% ‘Early adopters.’

This high concentration of early-stage adopters deviates from the traditional bell curve of technology adoption and suggests that crypto AI is still largely in the hands of tech-forward enthusiasts rather than the broader market.

While this may be partially attributed to self-selection bias, given the survey’s appeal to those already interested in the sector, it may also reflect the current positioning of crypto AI as a niche yet rapidly evolving frontier within the broader crypto ecosystem.

On the other hand, 34.7% of respondents viewed themselves as part of the ‘mainstream’ adoption phase, comprising 22.8% ‘Early majority’ and 11.9% ‘Late majority.’

This distribution signals that while interest in crypto AI is growing, wider adoption still hinges on demonstrating real-world utility to more cautious users. The remaining 6.1% of participants identified as ‘Laggards’ – those skeptical or resistant to change – indicating a small but notable segment of the community unconvinced by the crypto AI narrative.

Novice Polarized Over Crypto AI Adoption

Interestingly, adoption attitudes varied based on user experience levels within the crypto space. Participants in their first market cycle showed the most polarized views, with 31.5% identifying as ‘Innovators’ and 7.4% as ‘Laggards,’ a trend likely driven by newcomers entering the market during a wave of AI-related hype.

In comparison, more seasoned participants – those in their second cycle or beyond – showed more balanced adoption patterns, with second-cycle users skewing toward the ‘Early majority’ and veterans leaning more toward ‘Innovator’ status.