The Cryptocurrency Open Patent Alliance (COPA) has teamed up with Unified Patents to launch the Blockchain Zone, a new initiative designed to safeguard blockchain developers from “patent trolls.”

The campaign targets non-practicing entities (NPEs), which hold patents without developing products and often exploit the high costs of litigation to pressure companies into expensive settlements.

Protection for Blockchain Innovators

According to the announcement, NPEs still account for 58% of U.S. cases, a figure that has remained unchanged for five years. COPA’s Blockchain Zone joins over 300 companies committed to reducing NPE activity and protecting blockchain technologies from baseless legal claims.

Steve Lee, Lead at Spiral and COPA member, highlighted the organization’s broader efforts referencing their past work challenging false intellectual property claims related to the identity of Bitcoin’s creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

“COPA has fought long and hard to reduce barriers to crypto innovation. Now, we take COPA’s work a step further to protect the crypto community from patent trolls.”

Patent litigation can be expensive and time-consuming, often leading to settlements that stop the progress of smaller companies and innovators in the space. Blockchain Zone aims to change that by providing a defensive strategy that shields developers and companies from frivolous lawsuits.

Paul Grewal, CLO at Coinbase and member of COPA, emphasized that these barriers must be stopped, noting,

“Patent trolls are barriers in the path of innovation; they hinder the progress of technology and stifle the spirit of creativity, particularly in the fast-evolving world of cryptocurrency.”

COPA will also offer members pass-through protection at no cost, safeguarding companies in the blockchain space from unnecessary and costly legal battles. This is particularly important for smaller developers, who may not have the resources to fight drawn-out legal battles.

Unified Patents

Unified Patents has a track record of successfully challenging copyrights that threaten innovation. Its Transactions Zone, which focuses on protecting electronic transactions, online bill payments, and authentication technologies, has successfully contested hundreds of patent claims. The new initiative is expected to follow suit, ensuring that blockchain technology remains open and accessible.

“We’re happy to partner with COPA to bring our unique solution to the blockchain community,” said Kevin Jakel, founder and CEO of Unified Patents.

He described the collaboration as a valuable chance to protect blockchain technology from baseless patent claims, allowing businesses to grow and transaction costs to decrease without legal hindrance.

Unlike other entities, the organization is committed to never paying NPEs for copyright licenses, ensuring that no financial incentives encourage further activity.