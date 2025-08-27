TL;DR

CRO price surged 42% in 24 hours as trading volume topped $1 billion after the Trump Media deal.

Santiment data showed a spike in daily active addresses, confirming strong on-chain activity during the breakout.

Technical indicators remain bullish, though RSI near 80 warns of possible short-term overbought conditions.

Trump Media Partnership Lifts CRO

Cronos (CRO) rallied after Crypto.com announced a deal with Trump Media to set up a $6.4 billion crypto treasury company. The agreement, structured through a SPAC merger with Yorkville Acquisition Corp., will see the new firm hold over $1 billion in CRO tokens.

Crypto.com CEO Kris said,

“$CRO up 40% on $1b+ 24h trading volume, following the historic announcement of $6.4b treasury play by Trump Media Group CRO Strategy. $DJT up more than 5% on the news.”

He added that CRO holdings under Trump Media’s umbrella have now topped $1.5 billion.

CRO will also be integrated into Truth Social and Truth+ as a payment and rewards option through Crypto.com’s wallet infrastructure.

Price Action and Market Activity

CRO’s price traded at $0.22 at press time, showing a 42% gain in 24 hours and more than 57% over the past week. Trading volume rose above $1 billion, a 1,500% increase compared to prior sessions.

Meanwhile, the token’s daily trading range stood between $0.16 and $0.23. Over the past week, CRO has moved from $0.14 to $0.23, and the latter became a yearly high. Nevertheless, the token remains more than 75% below its all-time high of $0.97, recorded in November 2021.

Santiment data recorded a surge in active addresses on August 25–26, matching the breakout above $0.22. Address activity hit the highest levels in weeks, suggesting an influx of new or returning participants.

Technically, CRO has formed a cup pattern across several months, with price now testing the $0.23–$0.24 resistance band. Analyst CW commented,

“The next sell wall for $CRO exist at $0.27.”

Support rests around $0.18–$0.20, with a more substantial base near $0.14 if price corrects further.

Indicators Show Bullish Momentum

The Parabolic SAR remains under current price levels, showing momentum is still positive. The MACD has turned bullish with a crossover and expanding histogram.

However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has climbed to around 80, signaling heavy buying pressure but also a short-term overbought market. If resistance at $0.24 holds, CRO may revisit $0.20 before attempting another breakout. A move through resistance could open the way toward $0.27.

Cronos has also published its 2025–2026 roadmap, The Golden Age of On-Chain Dominance, aimed at scaling adoption through tokenization, ETFs, and integration with Crypto.com’s global user base.