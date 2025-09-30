Cronos Partners With Amazon’s AWS to Boost Institutional Tokenization and RWA Adoption

Cronos entered into a strategic agreement with AWS, which could provide strong support for builders while opening the door to potential financial benefits.

Less than a year ago, the blockchain protocol struck a similar deal with Google Cloud.

The Terms of the Deal

According to a document shared with CryptoPotato, the leading blockchain protocol Cronos shook hands with Amazon’s cloud computing platform AWS to provide developers with easier access to its AI tools and infrastructure.

“Through this collaboration with AWS, Cronos is working on ways to make Cronos data available via AWS Public Blockchain Data. The intention is to build a trusted and reporting-ready pipeline that could support AI agents with analytics and complex queries, while offering financial institutions a pathway to simplify workflows through reporting templates,” the announcement reads.



Additionally, AWS will provide selected Cronos developers with up to $100,000 in AWS credits per startup. The funding is supposed to help early-stage projects scale DeFi protocols, RWA platforms, and AI-powered applications built on Cronos.

Speaking on the partnership was Mirko Zhao (Head of Cronos Labs), who believes the next growth cycle will be defined by tokenization and real-world assets. He assured that his entity has the foundation to support that development, while the collaboration with AWS extends its capabilities. For their part, a representative from Amazon Web Services said:

“Financial institutions require robust, secure, and compliant technology solutions as they explore innovative approaches to asset tokenization. By leveraging AWS’s robust security controls and compliance frameworks alongside Cronos’s blockchain technology, we’re enabling both innovative startups and established institutions to build tokenization solutions that meet the highest standards of security and regulatory requirements. We’re excited to support Cronos’ vision for institutional-grade tokenization while ensuring enterprise-grade security and compliance.”

The deal comes shortly after Cronos unveiled its 2025-2026 roadmap, which outlines a strategy to strengthen the entity’s position as a choice for institutions. The core objectives of the initiative include distributing DeFi services to more than 150 million users via the exchange Crypto.com and increasing demand for CRO through ETFs and treasury integrations.

The Previous Similar Partnership

Towards the end of last year, Cronos Labs teamed up with Google Cloud, another cloud computing provider. The collaboration is designed to strengthen Cronos’ accelerator program, driving growth and innovation across its ecosystem.

According to the terms of the agreement, Google Cloud joined Cronos’ 32 validators on the network’s Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) protocol, supporting startups in the Cronos Labs Accelerator and fueling broader developer engagement. Ken Timsit (Cronos Labs’ managing director) said at the time:

“First, it enhances the security and reliability of the whole network. Second, it makes the Cronos Accelerator program even more appealing to startups. Finally, it opens the door to the creation of a new generation of innovative decentralized applications using Google Cloud’s data processing, computing, and AI capabilities.”