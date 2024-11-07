Cronos Labs, the blockchain entity behind the development of the Cronos ecosystem, has announced that it is taking its partnership with the Google Cloud platform to the next level by onboarding the cloud computing services provider as a Cronos validator.

According to a press release sent to CryptoPotato, the relationship between Cronos Labs and Google Cloud will expand beyond boosting the former’s accelerator program to fostering growth and innovation in its ecosystem. Google Cloud will become the primary cloud provider for the Cronos ecosystem.

Cronos Strengthens Alliance With Google Cloud

The advanced partnership will see Google Cloud join Cronos’ 32 validators on the network’s Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) protocol, increase developer adoption of the Cronos network, and maximize value creation for startups in the Cronos Labs Accelerator Program.

Ken Timsit, Cronos Labs’ managing director, said: “First, it enhances the security and reliability of the whole network. Second, it makes the Cronos Accelerator program even more appealing to startups. Finally, it opens the door to the creation of a new generation of innovative decentralized applications using Google Cloud’s data processing, computing, and AI capabilities.”

Google Cloud will contribute to the stability and security of the Cronos network, a development that aligns with Cronos’ strategy of partnering with open-source contributors with robust technical expertise. Existing contributors to the Cronos ecosystem include the digital asset trading platform Crypto.com, blockchain infrastructure provider Blockdaemon, and video game publisher Ubisoft.

Highlighting Innovation Opportunities

Cronos Labs uses Google Cloud’s services to underpin its Ethereum-based zero knowledge EVM (zkEVM) layer-2 network. The enhanced partnership between both firms will highlight innovation opportunities at the intersection of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive developer adoption in the Cronos ecosystem.

“Google Cloud is strengthening its commitment to Web3 by joining the Cronos ecosystem as a validator node operator. Google Cloud will also collaborate with Cronos to provide developers with the resources they need to build the next generation of decentralized applications, leveraging Google Cloud’s secure infrastructure, advanced AI capabilities, and powerful data analytics tools,” stated Rishi Ramchandani, Head of Web3 APAC at Google Cloud.

As the alliance progresses, Cronos Labs and Google Cloud will co-host virtual hackathons to enable developers to gain hands-on experience with AI and blockchain technologies.