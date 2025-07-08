Truth Social, the alt-tech social media platform owned and operated by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), filed for a new Crypto Blue-Chip ETF with the US SEC.

The document reveals which cryptocurrency assets it will support, and the disclosure resulted in a massive price surge for one of them.

Trump’s Truth Social has filed for a Crypto Blue-Chip ETF, per new S-1.

The proposed fund would hold:

– $BTC

– $ETH

– $SOL

– $XRP

– $CRO A politically-backed push for mainstream crypto exposure — and a bold move into digital asset ETFs. pic.twitter.com/FI9Wpivevj — CryptoPotato Official (@Crypto_Potato) July 8, 2025

According to the filing with the US securities watchdog, bitcoin takes the lion’s share with 70% of the entire fund’s holdings. Ethereum’s ETH follows suit with 15%, while SOL (8%), CRO (5%), and XRP (2%) complete the total.

Although BTC has the biggest share of the pie, its price has seen little to no uptick after the news started trending. It has recovered from the sub-$108,000 drop, but it’s still below yesterday’s peak at over $109,600.

ETH has jumped by over 1% on a 24-hour scale, and so has XRP. SOL, though, has failed to make a big move, and it’s still just inches above $150.

CRO has emerged as the biggest gainer among the five digital assets. The native token of the CRONOS ecosystem shot up by over 17% at one point, going from under $0.082 to over $0.097 before it corrected to just shy of $0.09 as of press time.