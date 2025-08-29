We publish these weekly overall recaps each Friday, and a lot happened just hours after our previous one. At the time, bitcoin’s price had just retraced to under $112,000 after a week of downward pressure in anticipation of Jerome Powell’s speech from Jackson Hole.

As the Fed Chair hinted about potential rate cuts as soon as September, BTC reacted with an immediate surge that drove it north by over five grand to over $117,000. Most altcoins followed suit, including ETH, which finally broke its previous all-time high and set a new one at around $4,900.

However, these relief rallies were short-lived. The weekend was calm at first, with BTC retracing to $115,000, but then came Sunday evening, and the landscape changed for the worse. Before it did, though, ETH jumped to another ATH of $4,950, and then the entire market crashed within minutes, leaving over $300 million in longs liquidated in just one hour.

After a brief bounce on Monday, the bears resumed control once again and drove bitcoin to its lowest position in almost seven weeks, at just under $109,000 on Tuesday morning. The fight for supremacy has continued ever since, with the bulls taking BTC to a weekly peak of $113,600 yesterday, only to lose the battle as the asset dipped below $109,500 earlier today.

It has regained some traction now and stands above $110,000, but the overall market structure seems rather shaky. Its market cap has dropped to $2.2 trillion after a 1.5% weekly decline, while its dominance over the alts stands at 56.4%.

Even ETH, which has been a top performer as of late, has lost a big chunk of its value since its peak on Sunday evening and currently fights for $4,400. In contrast, CRO became the top gainer this week, but more on this in a second.

Market Cap: $3.9T | 24H Vol: $162B | BTC Dominance: 56.4%

BTC: $110,550 (-1.5%) | ETH: $4,390 (+3.4%) | XRP: $2.87 (+2.2%)

Massive Adoption News From Trump’s Truth Social Sends CRO Soaring 20%. As hinted above and seen in the weekly chart, CRO has skyrocketed by 100% to $0.29 as of now. It even tapped a 3.5-year peak of $0.38 yesterday before the current retracement. This massive surge came on the heels of mindblowing adoption news from Trump Media and Technology Group Corp., more on which you can find here.

Altcoin Season 2025 Is Here: BTC Just Gave the Green Light. The ongoing debate about the state of the altcoin market in 2025 persists. This time, however, more conclusive data from CryptoQuant’s Bitcoin Dominance metric indicates that this brief period has officially arrived.

Here’s When Bitcoin’s Next All-Time High May Come: BTC Price Forecast. Despite the current pullback of $15,000, bitcoin’s bull market structure seems intact, according to on-chain data and analysts, who outlined that the asset still has a big chance of hitting a new all-time high later this year.

6 Weeks Straight: Ethereum ETFs Leave Bitcoin in the Dust. As mentioned above, Ethereum has outperformed many of its rivals, including bitcoin, in terms of price gains lately. But it’s more than just price-wise. The spot ETH ETFs have dwarfed their BTC counterparts for six straight weeks.

Could XRP Hit $200? New Regression Model Sparks Speculation. Ripple’s cross-border token is often a target of speculative price predictions, which range from more modest $5-$6 to some out-of-this-world numbers like $200. Here’s why one popular analyst believes $200 per XRP is not out of the question, entirely.

US Government to Put Economic Data on The Blockchain. The Donald Trump administration continues with its pro-crypto/blockchain initiatives, and the latest will see putting economic data on several networks. One particular token has benefited the most so far, with a 90% surge daily.

Charts This week, we have a chart analysis of Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Hyperliquid – click here for the complete price analysis.