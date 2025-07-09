Bitcoin’s rather dull price actions continued in the past 24 hours despite the asset’s brief attempts for a breakout.

Several altcoins have posted more impressive gains within the same timeframe, including CRO, which skyrocketed by over 17% at one point, and LINK, which is up by 5%.

CRO on the Run

Following news that Truth Social, the social media giant operated by the Trump family, had filed with the US SEC to launch a Crypto Blue-Chip ETF, which would include BTC, ETH, SOL, CRO, and XRP, the price of the Cronos ecosystem exploded by double-digits.

The asset went from roughly $0.082 to $0.095, corrected slightly, but shot up once again in the past day to over $0.1 for the first time in about a month. Although it has lost some traction since then and is currently down to $0.095, it’s still up by over 15% on the day.

The other assets mentioned in the filing are also in the green, albeit in a less impressive manner. SOL, XRP, and ETH are up by 1-2% daily.

More notable price pumps come from NEAR, AAVE, XLM, HBAR, and LINK, all of which have added around 5-6% of value.

The cumulative market cap of all crypto assets has recovered from the losses seen yesterday and is now up to $3.440 trillion on CoinGecko.

BTC Stagnation Continues

Bitcoin’s price moves over the past week or so have been quite unspectacular. The asset slipped toward $105,000 on July 2 but quickly erased the losses and headed above $110,600.

This move north was quickly rejected, but the bears and bitcoin slipped back down to $108,000 as the weekend arrived. It spent most of it trading flat there and tried to break out on Monday. Again, though, to no avail.

In the past 24-48 hours, the cryptocurrency has been confined in a tight range between $107,600 and $109,300, currently sitting closer to the upper boundary.

Its market capitalization has risen to $2.160 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts is down to 62.9%.