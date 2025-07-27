Bitcoin’s gradual ascent after its Friday plunge to a two-week low continues as the asset has risen to just over $118,000 over the past 12 hours or so.

Although most altcoins are somewhat sluggish on a slow Sunday, a few have tapped multi-month peaks, such as Cronos (CRO).

BTC Taps $118K

Bitcoin’s latest all-time high, which took place on July 14, was followed by an expected correction and consolidation period. Within days, the asset slumped to under $120,000 and spent most of the next week trading sideways between that upper boundary and $117,000.

After a few rejections at $120,000, the bears took control and initiated a considerable leg down that pushed the cryptocurrency to a low of $114,500. This came as Galaxy Digital offloaded 80,000 BTC (valued at over $9 billion) for a third party.

Once the sell-off was completed, bitcoin’s price started to recover and jumped past $117,000 yesterday and up to $118,400 today. This meant that the asset has recovered four grand since the Friday low.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

Its market capitalization has climbed to $2.350 trillion, while its dominance over the altcoins has stalled at 59.2%.

These Alts Are Pumping

Most altcoins are with minor gains today as well. Ethereum jumped to $3,800 earlier today after a 1-2% increase. Ripple’s native token is at $3.2 after a similar daily jump. BNB, SOL, DOGE, TRX, and ADA have charted similar gains as well.

SUI continues with its impressive run, having surged by another 6% and is well above $4.2. BCH and CRO have added over 5-6% in a day, which has helped the latter surge to a new six-month high of over $0.14.

The top performer among the largest 100 altcoins is HBAR. It has risen by more than 10% and now trades over $0.29.

The total crypto market cap has recovered another $30 billion and is up to $3.970 trillion on CG. The metric reached a multi-week low on Friday at under $3.870 trillion.