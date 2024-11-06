Cronos (CRO), the native token of a blockchain developed and run by the cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com, has recorded double-digit gains following the unveiling of the 2025 roadmap for the leading digital asset trading platform.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, CRO surged 31.9% from $0.072 to $0.095 a few hours after Crypto.com’s CEO Kris Marszalek revealed the roadmap. Although the coin had fallen slightly to $0.085 at the time of writing, it was still up 19% daily.

Crypto.com Unveils 2025 Roadmap

Crypto.com’s roadmap for next year shows the exchange is expanding its crypto offerings, adding stocks, banking, and card services.

In late August, the platform partnered with the multinational financial services giant Standard Chartered to offer banking and payment solutions for the United States dollar (USD), the euro (EUR), and the United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) to retail users in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The firm intends to expand this service to global users, and this vision could materialize in the coming year.

The remaining part of 2024 will see Crypto.com launch Level Up, a rewards and benefits program designed to incentivize users to use services on its platform. The exchange will also release its web app and a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) development tools for the Cronos blockchain.

By the first quarter of 2025, Crypto.com will double down on exchange expansion and fiat on/off ramp growth and launch a rewards program for BTC users on its platform. By the year’s second quarter, the firm will maximize its crypto rewards program and enhance its institutional custody solutions.

In the third and fourth quarters of 2025, Crypto.com will launch a stablecoin, AI-powered trading tools, margined derivatives, and a singularity application programming interface. Interestingly, the exchange wants to apply to a Cronos exchange-traded fund (ETF).

No Competitive Disadvantage: Crypto.com CEO

Marszalek said the unveiling of Crypto.com’s roadmap does not put the exchange at a competitive disadvantage because the incentives for its programs are “very strong,” and only a handful of rival firms could match that scale.

Additionally, Marszalek disclosed that Crypto.com began to build the roadmap in the summer of 2023, and its strategy is unique. This strategy could lead to a goal of 250 million users in this bull cycle.