TL;DR

CRO rocketed above $0.1, holding gains inside a rising channel with resistance near $0.18.

ETF listing news and SEC case closure drew fresh interest from traders and institutions alike.

Price indicators remain bullish, though the current RSI suggests a short break may come first.

CRO Holds Above Key Breakout Level

Cronos (CRO), the native token of Crypto.com, traded at $0.12 at press time, up 10% over the past 24 hours and 23% in the last week. The price moved above the $0.0986 level, which had held as resistance for several months. CRO now trades within a rising channel, with the next key resistance near $0.18.

Interestingly, the token reached a recent high of $0.133 before easing slightly. A pullback to the $0.0986–$0.1060 zone may follow. This area now acts as support and could be retested before the price moves higher. The structure remains bullish as long as this support level holds.

Indicators Suggest Trend May Continue

The MACD shows a crossover, with the main line above the signal line and a positive histogram. This reflects momentum staying with buyers. The RSI stands at 81, which is above the typical overbought level. A short pause or minor drop may occur as a result.

Additionally, the Supertrend indicator turned green, which aligns with the breakout. The current support from Supertrend sits near the $0.1 mark, in line with recent structure. These indicators show the trend is strong, though a cooling period is possible before the next move.

CRO Gains Attention on ETF News

CRO rose nearly 18% after news broke that it could be included in a new exchange-traded fund. The proposed ETF, backed by Trump Media & Technology Group, would track five assets: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Cronos. If approved, CRO would hold a 5% share.

The US SEC also closed its review of Crypto.com earlier this year without action. That update removed legal pressure and may have supported investor confidence. In May, 21Shares listed a Cronos ETP on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam, expanding access in Europe.