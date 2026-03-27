Critics Slam David Sacks’ 130-Day Tenure: ‘The Room Looks Exactly the Same’

The departure of David Sacks from his role as the US government’s artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto czar has drawn scrutiny across the sector, as several market commentators pointed to the absence of concrete regulatory outcomes during his tenure.

Sacks served for 130 days under the Special Government Employee limit, the maximum duration permitted for such a role, before transitioning out without the passage of comprehensive crypto legislation. For example, proposals, including the Clarity Act, remain pending in Congress, while no formal regulatory framework has been introduced for artificial intelligence companies.

During the same period, Bitcoin witnessed severe corrections, following an earlier rally that had coincided with Sacks’ appointment and expectations of clearer institutional pathways.

AI Frameworks Pending, Clarity Act Stalled

The reaction has been particularly visible across crypto-focused commentary channels, where the gap between initial expectations and policy delivery has been brought back to focus. Pseudonymous market commentator “Tuki” described the 130-day window as a period that saw limited visible progress on both crypto and AI policy fronts. They noted that the anticipated regulatory clarity did not materialize.

The backlash stemmed from the fact that Sacks’ role carried significant expectations given his background as a notable figure in the White House since Donald Trump began his ‌second ⁠term. A longtime Silicon Valley entrepreneur and investor, he is a partner at Craft Ventures, the firm he co-founded in 2017. As such, the transition from a high-profile White House position to a role on the President’s Council of Advisers on Science & Technology (PCAST) has also been cited in these discussions as a shift from direct policy influence to an advisory capacity.

Sacks has confirmed that he will continue contributing to technology policy through PCAST, a federal advisory body tasked with providing evidence-based recommendations on science, innovation, and emerging technologies. In public remarks, he stated that the new position would allow him to engage across a broader set of technology issues beyond crypto and artificial intelligence, while continuing to support the administration’s recently introduced AI framework. While slamming the transition, Tuki tweeted,

“the adults were in the room.. for 130 days.. and the room looks exactly the same as when they walked in.. Silicon Valley’s most connected man got the most powerful tech policy role in the country.. and the biggest thing he shipped was a title.”

Moves During Tenure

While his short-lived stint remains controversial, Sacks oversaw several early initiatives on digital assets. These included an executive order prohibiting the development of a central bank digital currency and creating a White House working group to coordinate crypto policy.

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The administration then launched a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a national digital asset stockpile. Legislative progress included the passage of the GENIUS Act in July 2025, which established the first federal framework for stablecoins with bipartisan support.

Regulatory agencies also changed their approach. During his tenure, multiple SEC investigations were dropped, and leadership changes indicated a more industry-friendly stance. One of the most debated actions was the defunding of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which Sacks described as his “personal favorite.”